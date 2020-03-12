With the suspension of spring training, the MLB should delay the decision on the start of the regular season

%MINIFYHTML7cf19a14866a0dc59498e2a002b341ad11% %MINIFYHTML7cf19a14866a0dc59498e2a002b341ad12%

Three days ago, sitting in front of his locker inside the Astros clubhouse at the FITTEAM Ballpark in Palm Beaches, Josh Reddick elbowed out.

"We are doing this now," he said, a smile on his face.

Three days ago, the elbow bump had replaced the traditional introductory interview handshake. This was a precaution taken to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in baseball, and now it looks so picturesque. The world has changed a lot in three days, not for the better.

Spring training will reportedly be suspended shortly, and that's the right decision.

An announcement is expected shortly that MLB will suspend operations. More details to come. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 12, 2020

Whats Next? We'll get to that in a minute.

But getting on with business as it always would have been savagely, recklessly irresponsible. There had to be a complete stop, starting immediately. Teams can continue to prepare, but at their own facilities. The minor league players have arrived, and there are more than enough bodies to play games within the squad and prepare for the start of the season, whenever that comes.

This decision was not just about the safety of the players, of course.

Let's be clear: In the big picture, with a global pandemic, players matter no more than fans in the stands. This precaution had to do with people who still gathered in large numbers to watch their favorite teams play. As long as the stadiums were open and the games were played, they would mingle in the lobbies, order the shirts in the team store, and line up at the stalls. Even with hand sanitizer stations around ball stadiums and bathroom sinks available to wash hands, things were being touched and the virus was potentially spreading.

Fact: I walked around the facility this morning to speak to fans, and nobody wanted me to use his name. It's almost as if they know they shouldn't be here. The general opinion was that if MLB thinks it's okay for them to attend, they will attend. Here we are. – Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) March 12, 2020

Here's the thing: We have no idea how many people in the United States actually have the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases remains low because it has been almost impossible for normal citizens to be tested. It is likely that, as the tests finally become available, a massive failure of the government and the healthcare system in our country, in the United States, the numbers will skyrocket. We do not know for sure, but it is not a great leap of logic.

But wouldn't we rather a massive overreaction, where some games are canceled, than a massive overreaction, where the virus spreads rapidly in spring training games and thousands upon thousands of people contract the virus, leading to deaths unnecessary?

The question facing Major League Baseball: What are you going to do next? While baseball fans await decisions about the regular season, the rest of the sports world has kicked in.

Two NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, and the NBA suspended their season. The NCAA has announced that its signature tournament, March Freaking Madness, will be played in front of empty arenas, and it is speculated that it may not be played at all. The Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and almost every league other than the Big East have canceled their tournaments. Leagues around the world have suspended their stations; The list is long and growing.

However, baseball is in a somewhat unique situation. The biggest difference between MLB and other American sports is this: The regular baseball season doesn't start until March 26, exactly two weeks from today. It's okay for MLB to delay its decision, for at least a few days, about what to do with opening day and the weeks and months that follow.

Things have changed so fast every hour lately that it's hard to imagine how things would be in a week. Think about how much happened on Wednesday night. The NCAA announced that its tournament will be played in arenas with no fans. Tom Hanks announced that he had tested positive for the virus. NBA player Rudy Gobert also tested positive. The NBA closed its season. All of that happened in about an hour.

Think about how much more we know now than when Reddick offered him a bump on the elbow instead of a handshake.

There is a lot of pressure on MLB to decide what happens to the regular season right away. Now that spring training games are likely to be suspended again, the right move, albeit a few days late, it's okay to take a breather and learn more about the situation. It doesn't matter if the regular season is delayed 12 days instead of 14 days.

Things are likely to keep getting worse, much worse, before they get better. Chances seem pretty good that the start of the 2020 baseball season will be delayed, and the season could be shortened. It is almost difficult to imagine that this does not happen.

But it's also okay to act based on facts and information rather than panic, and the best way to do this is to wait a few days to act.