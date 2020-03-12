Willow Smith will do this for the love of art – she's taking acting to a new level!

Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith plans to do something amazing for the love of art. She will sit trapped in an entire box for 24 hours during a performance.

Check out full details revealed by The Shade Room.

TSR quoted information from the LA Times and reported that Willow had been inspired by this performance from his own personal experiences.

"Apparently, this gesture is one way she tries to deal with the anxiety she has experienced since she was a child," writes TSR.

Just the other day, he told the post that as of 9 p.m. PST, she and her boyfriend #TylerCole will begin to go through eight stages of anxiety: paranoia, anger, sadness, numbness, euphoria, great interest, compassion, and finally acceptance at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). "

The painting is reportedly cleared, but there will be a canvas inside the painting.

On the canvas, Willow and her man paint and write affirmations. Willow was also asked how this idea came to her, and she said she was simply in the studio with her boyfriend when they decided to do this.

There are many people who do not seem interested in this idea.

Someone said, "They should be playing The Box over and over for the full 24 hours," and another follower posted this: "It won't get caught if it gets there."

A follower wrote: "I don't even know what to say like that. It's for his own health. 🤷🏽‍♀️’

A curious fan asked: ‘Why did you stop making music? I feel like I was very talented! "And another follower said," Now he makes more alternative music. She will release an album with Tyler Cole this Friday. His band is called The Anxiety. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘Many artists make unconventional music and you don't have to go looking for it. Like fka twigs, for example, who is really talented. Willow … Not so much. "

Not long ago, he said that Kobe Bryant was his inspiration for all of this.



