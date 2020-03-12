Will Duke, Kansas's athletic cancellations spell doom for the NCAA Tournament?

Two of the blue blood blue blues in college basketball have indefinitely canceled their respective sporting events in response to the coronavirus, casting doubt on whether the 2020 NCAA Tournament will follow suit.

After all, is it March Madness without Duke or Kansas?

Both schools released statements Thursday saying their respective athletic program events have been suspended indefinitely.

From Duke:

"In light of rapidly developing circumstances regarding COVID-19, Duke University immediately suspends all athletic competition for the foreseeable future, President Vincent E. Price announced Thursday. This suspension covers all sports, all skills and all practices. "

Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is also quoted in the statement, providing support for the university's decision.

"We emphatically support Dr. Price's decision today regarding the suspension of athletic competition at Duke. The well-being of our student athletes and all Duke students is paramount, and this decision reflects that institutional priority. I certainly want to applaud Dr. Price, who took a leadership role with his presidential peers and the Atlantic Coast Conference in coming to this decision. "

The Jayhawks too released a statement From Sports Director Jeff Long:

"Our top priority at Kansas Athletics is to ensure the safety and well-being of our student athletes, coaches, and staff. In accordance with the recommendations of our medical professionals, we have canceled all athletic trips indefinitely. In addition, everyone at home and on the go athletics events have been suspended indefinitely. We will continue to monitor the situation and determine appropriate next steps based on the advice of our medical team. "

Arizona State canceled his sporting events too.

As it stands now, the 2020 NCAA Tournament will continue as scheduled, only without access for the general public. That said, the notion of canceling or postponing March Madness has gained steam this week when various sports leagues – MLS, MLB, NHL, and NBA – announced suspensions in their respective seasons and operations.

Even conferences under NCAA jurisdiction have canceled basketball tournaments and other sporting events. Thirteen conferences canceled their basketball tournaments on Thursday alone, not including the Ivy League. the SECOND, Pac-12 Y ACC They have canceled all sporting events, the first until March 30.

That poses another potential problem for another postseason basketball tournament: NIT. The first three rounds of the tournament are held on the highest seed campus, but cancellations and postponements of sports events on campus could cause a logistics problem too big for the NIT to overcome, assuming it is not simply delayed. . It is scheduled to run from March 17 to April 2.