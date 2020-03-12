Why is coronavirus a special risk to half of Americans?

The new coronavirus is a serious threat to the elderly, as federal officials have recently noted. But they have cautiously followed advice for another group of Americans who are also at special risk of getting the infection: those with chronic health conditions.

It is not a small group. About half of all Americans have at least one chronic health condition, and 40 percent have more than one. (Figures include the elderly.) Heart disease, cancer, diabetes – All of these factors can exacerbate a coronavirus infection, according to studies, increasing the chances of serious illness and death.

Federal health authorities have urged those over 80 to drastically curtail their activities to reduce exposure to the infection. But beyond the general advice to wash your hands frequently and avoid crowds, officials have said little about those who are younger and facing chronic illness.

Now, some experts are encouraging this broader swath of the population to take immediate steps to protect themselves.