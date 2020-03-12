Why is coronavirus a special risk to half of Americans?

The new coronavirus is a serious threat to the elderly, as federal officials have recently noted. But they have cautiously followed advice for another group of Americans who are also at special risk of getting the infection: those with chronic health conditions.
It is not a small group. About half of all Americans have at least one chronic health condition, and 40 percent have more than one. (Figures include the elderly.) Heart disease, cancer, diabetes – All of these factors can exacerbate a coronavirus infection, according to studies, increasing the chances of serious illness and death.
Federal health authorities have urged those over 80 to drastically curtail their activities to reduce exposure to the infection. But beyond the general advice to wash your hands frequently and avoid crowds, officials have said little about those who are younger and facing chronic illness.
Now, some experts are encouraging this broader swath of the population to take immediate steps to protect themselves.
"All of you, people over 60 and those with underlying illnesses, should do personal mitigation from now on," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University.
The risk of dying if one contracts the infection begins to rise at a younger age than federal officials have recognized, suggesting that the coronavirus may profoundly affect the structure of a society in which many older adults continue to lead active lives. and committed.
In the largest study to date, conducted in China, the highest risk of death from Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, was found among patients aged 80 years and older, of whom 15 percent died. But although only 1.3 percent of 50-year-old patients died, the death rate increased with each additional decade of life, increasing to 3.6 percent for 60-year-old patients and 8 percent for 70-year-old patients.
The virus has killed younger people: Dr. Li Wenliang, the doctor who died after raising the alarm about the mysterious new disease, was only 34 years old. But children have been affected in very small amounts, and younger adults have shown greater resilience.
Chronic health conditions that cause complications after coronavirus infection are certainly more common in older people. But they are also commonly found in Americans under the age of 65.
High blood pressure affects almost one in three adults in the United States, including a third of adults ages 40 to 50. More than one in 10 adults has type 1 or type 2 diabetes, including 17 percent of adults ages 45-64. At least 16 million Americans struggle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
A study of 1,590 patients, also in China, found that people infected with the coronavirus who were already dealing with a chronic condition were 1.8 times more likely to have a "poor outcome," such as being placed on a ventilator or dying, than those without underlying conditions.
But those with two chronic conditions had a 2.6 higher risk, compared to people without either. Nearly 20 percent of patients who had at least one chronic condition had a poor outcome, compared to 4.5 percent of those without chronic conditions, according to the study.
What to do
Dr. Schaffner and other public health experts described a series of steps that people can take to minimize their risk of exposure.
"It is imperative that the population understands that now is the time to be serious about avoiding group events and becoming a bit of a hermit," said Dr. Schaffner.
"If I am older and have underlying diseases, then I am the type of person that this virus makes more serious and even serious."
Among the recommendations were: abstain from recreational group activities and face-to-face work meetings. Canceling trip. Staying home from religious services and other celebratory and social events, including family gatherings, that bring together large groups.
Go shopping after hours, when stores are less crowded, Dr. Schaffner suggested. Watch the game on TV, not live. And without hugs.
"I am not trying to put everyone in a plastic enclosure, but to reduce the risk," said Dr. Schaffner. "And every little thing you can do to reduce risk helps."
Of smoking An estimated 34 million Americans smoke and 16 million live with a disease caused by smoking.
Covid-19 is a respiratory disease. Lifelong smokers with damaged lungs will be more vulnerable and should quit smoking now, said Marc Lipsitch, an epidemiologist at Harvard University.
Diabetes If you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, exercising very tight control over your blood sugar levels can help boost immunity, said Dr. Sandra Weber, president of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.
"We know that if you don't have good glucose control, you are at high risk of infection, including viruses, and probably this too," said Dr. Weber.
Even improving glucose control in the next one to two weeks "would put you in a situation where you would have better immune function," he said.
People with type 1 diabetes are more likely to have a serious illness if they become infected. When they experience viral symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting, they are more likely to develop a serious complication called life-threatening ketoacidosis.
Lung disease Dr. Albert Rizzo, medical director of the American Lung Association, urged patients with chronic lung conditions such as asthma or C.O.P.D. to talk to their doctors on the phone and "think twice,quot; about going anywhere that can expose them to the virus.
Heart disease A respiratory illness like Covid-19 is risky for anyone with heart disease, as it increases metabolic demand, forcing the heart to work harder to pump blood, said Orly Vardeny, who studies influenza and heart disease at the University. from Minnesota.
"That added stress leads to a worsening of his underlying heart disease," he said. "It will not be limited to fever, cough, pneumonia, but will also affect the underlying condition and worsen."
Immunocompromised People with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to respiratory infections. That group includes those who have autoimmune disorders like lupus and arthritis, those who have received organ transplants, patients who receive chemotherapy and other cancer treatments, and anyone who is taking steroids as treatment.
People with H.I.V. However, they are not yet on the list. With powerful antiretroviral drugs, many now have an immune system strong enough to prevent infection, said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco.
There is some very preliminary evidence that certain H.I.V. Widely used drugs can help decrease the coronavirus.
Cancer Chemotherapy or radiation, two common treatments, weaken the immune system, said Dr. Cardinale Smith, quality director for cancer survivors at Mount Sinai Health System.
Cancer patients who have been in treatment should avoid contact with any sick person and stay indoors as much as possible. "Actually, it's just a mistake on the side of caution while doing this," said Dr. Smith.
Old people Even healthy older people who are active and vigorous should take precautions, said Dr. Richard Baron, an internist and geriatrician who heads the American Board of Internal Medicine.
"Our organs have a lot of reserves, but the nature of aging is that that reserve is progressively lost," said Dr. Baron. "You can get into trouble very quickly."
Those who don't get sick often shouldn't feel too safe. Coronavirus is a new pathogen that will not be recognized by the immune system, said Dr. Charlotte Yeh, medical director of AARP. The body will not have built its defenses, he added: "His previous exposures will not necessarily help him."
Now that the virus is embedded in communities, people must act to protect themselves, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
At least 1,400 Americans are known to have the coronavirus, although the actual prevalence in the United States is unknown, as evidence has been limited. At least 38 have died of the infection.
"People must understand that they need to take control of their own lives," said Dr. Osterholm.
"You can no longer assume that people are not able to infect you. In many cases they will not even know they are infected."
Those who are older or who have chronic health conditions "have to assume that the rest of the world is a coronavirus soup," he added. "If I don't want to end up swimming in that bowl, I need to find another place on the plate."
The reports were contributed by Apoorva Mandavilli.