Why does Ed start to worry before 90 days? Rose is ripping him off

Big ed, 54, is in the Philippines and just met his 23-year-old girlfriend. Rosemarie for the first time. Now? It's time to put on your pajamas. Say that Ed is experiencing a culture shock in 90 day promise: before 90 days It may be an understatement.
"The fact that Rose doesn't even have pajamas made me very sad, so the first thing I'm going to do is get her pajamas," says Ed in the exclusive look above.
They're both shopping and Ed has a lot to do, from the crowd to the heat, he's really struggling with the situation. The two put on pajamas in the lead and Rose goes for her wallet. This doesn't sit well with Ed. Rose is not only hanging around and dealing with her wallet, but also giving advice.
Once, it seems like he lets it go. The second? That's when Ed really seems to care.
Viewers will remember that Ed was hit for money by Rose's sister before he came. Maria asked him not to tell Rose about the request and said she was not aware of his request.
"I don't feel comfortable with Rose grabbing my money because that's not what you do. I think it's borderline, you know, inappropriate. And I already have questions about her sister because she asked me for money," he says in an exclusive look. look. "I don't want to believe this could be a scam, but I don't know if Rose is involved or not."
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.