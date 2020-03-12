Who Won Project Runway Season 18?

The last four.
Tonight Catwalk Project season 18 finale, designers Sergio Guadarrama, Nancy Volpe-Beringer, Geoffrey Mac Y Victoria Cocieru We learned whether or not they made it to New York Fashion Week.
The answer: All four were invited to debut their collections at Spring Studios.
"There is a lot at stake,quot;, host Karlie Kloss advised the designer after a short celebration. "So when you finish your collections, keep in mind everything you heard today."
What did the four finalists not know at the time of this warning? The final court would be judged by the tennis legend and the fashion icon. Serena Williams. For the exciting finale, Williams joined judges Karlie, Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia Y Elaine Welteroth and mentor Christian Siriano.
As the four designers received criticism of their designs during the first part of the finale, Christian made the group meet with Sara Kozlowski, Director of Professional Development at CFDA and Rachna Shah, Partner at KCD Public Relations for last minute advice on your collections.
After sitting down with industry professionals, Victoria decided to backtrack on the number of brands on her pieces, Nancy resolved to tweak her message, Geoffrey considered leading with her story, and Sergio decided to modernize his collection to make it "younger and fresher."
Plus, celebrity fashion stylist. Karla Welch He was brought in to give style advice the night before the final runway. According to Karla, Nancy needed to drop the tricks and let her designs speak for themselves, Geoffrey needed to keep her accessories clean and simple, Victoria needed to find consistency among her shoe choices, and Sergio needed to make a navy blue shirt.
Were the designers able to execute these changes in time for their Spring Studios debut? In short, yes.
While Victoria was stunned in a last-minute cream sweater dress, Nancy made a splash with her beautifully bold and inclusive collection, Sergio made people think of the environment through beautiful dresses, and Geoffrey let his edgy designs speak. for themselves.
Although all the designers put out their best work for Fashion Week, only one could be named the winner. And, after the judges deliberated, Geoffrey was named the winner of Catwalk Project season 18.
"I have struggled a lot, not only in this competition, but all my life to find a way to be an artist," the winner said tearfully in a confessional. "The trust I have now is crazy. All the advice in the world would not have done what Catwalk Projectit's made by me. It has been an incredible journey and I would not exchange it for anything in the world. "
Catwalk Project is broadcast in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)