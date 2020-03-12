Who Won Project Runway Season 18?

The last four.

Tonight Catwalk Project season 18 finale, designers Sergio Guadarrama, Nancy Volpe-Beringer, Geoffrey Mac Y Victoria Cocieru We learned whether or not they made it to New York Fashion Week.

The answer: All four were invited to debut their collections at Spring Studios.

"There is a lot at stake,quot;, host Karlie Kloss advised the designer after a short celebration. "So when you finish your collections, keep in mind everything you heard today."

What did the four finalists not know at the time of this warning? The final court would be judged by the tennis legend and the fashion icon. Serena Williams. For the exciting finale, Williams joined judges Karlie, Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia Y Elaine Welteroth and mentor Christian Siriano.

As the four designers received criticism of their designs during the first part of the finale, Christian made the group meet with Sara Kozlowski, Director of Professional Development at CFDA and Rachna Shah, Partner at KCD Public Relations for last minute advice on your collections.

After sitting down with industry professionals, Victoria decided to backtrack on the number of brands on her pieces, Nancy resolved to tweak her message, Geoffrey considered leading with her story, and Sergio decided to modernize his collection to make it "younger and fresher."