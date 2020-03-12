Who will Grey's Hook hook up with now that Alex is gone?

Dr. Jo Wilson is back on the market.
Now that Grey's Anatomy finally said goodbye to OG character Dr. Alex Karev in a truly shocking way after Justin Chambers'Sudden departure from the series in January, leaving Jo (Camilla Luddington) Shocked to learn that her husband had children with long-lost love Izzie Stevens and divorced her and left all her actions at Gray Sloan Memorial, it's time to look to the future.
Namely, Jo's future romantic prospects.
Sure, there will be a period of mourning as Jo processes the way her world has just turned upside down. But that will end, and then the show will return to what it does best: pair it with someone new. (And as for Luddington's real-life pregnancy with baby # 2 he just announced, we hope the show doesn't add a particularly cruel twist to this whole Alex debacle and get her pregnant with her son after he drop out. There's enough drama baby going on with Amelia. We don't need more.)
While much of Grey's male character cast is already paired, there are a few men available that Jo could find a perfect match with. We are going to break them.
Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti): Never forget that DeLuca and Jo did cause a connection that made him hit Alex in Alex's season 12 finale when he didn't understand exactly what was going on between the two in the loft. (DeLuca was only helping a very drunk Jo get into bed, like a gentleman.) Now that DeLuca has finished things with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), he and Jo could explore what was once between the two of them. But, and it is a big but, the mania he is currently showing, which makes everyone fear that his father's bipolar disorder may manifest in him, makes us think that this could also be an important recipe for disaster . Not that Grey & # 39; s However, everyone has shied away from that.
Dr. Atticus "Link,quot; Lincoln (Chris Carmack): The new Chief of Orthopedic Surgery arrived on the show last season with a built-in history with Jo, as the two were good friends who grew up and have resumed their friendship, becoming the other's closest confidant in the hospital. With his relationship with pregnant Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) On the rocks about the possibility that their baby is not theirs, we could easily see Link and Jo shifting from leaning on each other to sleeping with each other, if they catch our drift. Although, if the baby is yours … (Again, those kinds of extra wrinkles aren't exactly one the program would try to avoid. It could make this even more likely.)
Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood): Sure, Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) sent McWidow to Gray Sloan as a gift to him, Mer. And it cannot be denied that the two have much in common, much more than what she did with DeLuca, and there is certainly something that is brewing there. But, if we're being frank, we'd rather see the new Irish director of pediatric surgery remain friends with Mer, giving someone to sail alongside widowhood without complicating matters with romance. And don't forget, Jo and Hayes shared a brief, albeit incredibly charged, moment in the nursery when he was struggling to deliver the baby that had been delivered at Station 19. We wouldn't mind if the show lets Hayes replace Alex at all senses, to become Jo's new love and Mer's new best friend.
Someone we have never met: Of course showrunner Krista Vernoff He could choose to introduce a whole new character as he prepares to chart Jo's romantic recovery after Alex. And that might not be the worst. Only time will tell …
