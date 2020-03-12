Who will Grey's Hook hook up with now that Alex is gone?

Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood): Sure, Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) sent McWidow to Gray Sloan as a gift to him, Mer. And it cannot be denied that the two have much in common, much more than what she did with DeLuca, and there is certainly something that is brewing there. But, if we're being frank, we'd rather see the new Irish director of pediatric surgery remain friends with Mer, giving someone to sail alongside widowhood without complicating matters with romance. And don't forget, Jo and Hayes shared a brief, albeit incredibly charged, moment in the nursery when he was struggling to deliver the baby that had been delivered at Station 19. We wouldn't mind if the show lets Hayes replace Alex at all senses, to become Jo's new love and Mer's new best friend.

Someone we have never met: Of course showrunner Krista Vernoff He could choose to introduce a whole new character as he prepares to chart Jo's romantic recovery after Alex. And that might not be the worst. Only time will tell …

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. at ABC