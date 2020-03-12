Whitmer administration expands telemedicine and urges President Trump to allow ACA special enrollment period during COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that her administration will expand telemedicine access for Michiganers by immediately allowing Medicaid recipients to receive services in their home as the state fights the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Additionally, insurance plans such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network of Michigan, Priority Health, Meridian, CVS Health, McLaren, and Health Alliance Plan also announced that they will cover and encourage the use of virtual care and telemedicine, such as as well as forgoing cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing. %MINIFYHTMLd9666138c233d21b1218d34df21fd98d11% %MINIFYHTMLd9666138c233d21b1218d34df21fd98d12% Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox also asked the Trump administration to allow a special enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act (www.healthcare.gov) to allow more Americans , including those from Michigan, sign up for coverage and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"During this crisis, we must do everything we can to ensure access to quality, affordable health care," he said. Governor Whitmer. "That is why we are asking the President to allow a special enrollment period, and why we are taking action today in Michigan to expand opportunities for safe and quality care through telemedicine. We will continue to work with our partners throughout the state and federal government, as well as those in the private sector, to ensure Michiganns around the world can access the care they need. "

"When we expand access through telemedicine, we can help reduce the number of Michigan residents who need to visit their healthcare provider in person, which will help curb the spread of disease and ensure that our health facilities have adequate staff and resources to care for those who are sick, "said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon. “And when we extend coverage through a special enrollment period, we can ensure access to quality, affordable care for more Michigan people. It's about keeping the people of Michigan safe and fighting the spread of COVID-19. "

After Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria devastated communities across the southern United States, the Obama Administration announced a special enrollment period for those affected by hurricanes. Special enrollment periods have also been used to respond to more personal situations, such as home fires or domestic violence.

"The President must do what is best for Americans and allow a special enrollment period as we combat the spread of COVID-19," DIFS said. Director Anita Fox. “Michiganers need leaders who do everything possible to ensure quality, affordable care at times like this. It's the smartest thing to do, and it's the right thing to do. "

Michigan currently has two positive presumptive cases of COVID-19. Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Short of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as the flu, the common cold, or COVID-19 is:

Wash your hands frequently with warm soapy water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with your unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or top sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with other people.