Which Project Runway designer definitely makes it final?

It's just hours before Catwalk Project crown a new winner and E! The news may exclusively reveal a designer who is definitely making it to the final season 18!
In the exclusive glimpse above, the judges Elaine Welteroth, Brandon Maxwell Y Karlie Kloss, along with the celebrity guest judge Serena Williams, shares his criticism of the finalist Nancy Volpe-BeringerThe inclusive collection after watching her come down the track.
"I think Nancy really does have a dog in the fight," Welteroth admits. "I wouldn't have necessarily bet on her from the start of this competition and I think that speaks to her ability to evolve rapidly."
"I think Nancy really represents something in the industry that we so desperately need right now," adds Maxwell. "I'm not sure the clothes have absolutely taken me to my soul, but do I think she is a thoughtful person, a thinker, and someone who could strive to be creatively inspiring and also commercial? Yes."
Kloss agrees with the praise of the other judges, saying: "The fabric she wore was so luxurious and her designs may have lacked variety, but the dresses were beautiful."
"I didn't love how simplistic they were, but at the end of the day, she has incredible talent," says Williams.
So shall Geoffrey Mac, Victoria Cocieru or Sergio Guadarrama showing off their collections and joining Nancy tonight Catwalk Project final? Tune in Bravo at 9 p.m. tonight to find out!
