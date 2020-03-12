Which Project Runway designer definitely makes it final?

It's just hours before Catwalk Project crown a new winner and E! The news may exclusively reveal a designer who is definitely making it to the final season 18!

In the exclusive glimpse above, the judges Elaine Welteroth, Brandon Maxwell Y Karlie Kloss, along with the celebrity guest judge Serena Williams, shares his criticism of the finalist Nancy Volpe-BeringerThe inclusive collection after watching her come down the track.

%MINIFYHTMLe3cdeeee0ab933387af301be864f309f11% %MINIFYHTMLe3cdeeee0ab933387af301be864f309f12%

"I think Nancy really does have a dog in the fight," Welteroth admits. "I wouldn't have necessarily bet on her from the start of this competition and I think that speaks to her ability to evolve rapidly."