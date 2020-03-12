Whatever it is, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady need to get over it.

It was the luckiest and most important move by players and staff in Patriots history, with the decision to pay the ransom for Bill Parcells to free Bill Belichick a couple of months earlier as equally critical.

They have been perfect for each other, and they both know it. In fact, they both said as much in each other's company relatively recently. A few days ago, I was watching the NFL Network when the segment for its excellent series "NFL Top 100 Players,quot; appeared in quarterbacks. Belichick and Cris Collinsworth were the panelists, along with host Rich Eisen. Brady was the first quarterback to join them on set.

This is what Brady said, in part, about playing for Belichick:

"I think some players get confused when they get a lot of information," said Brady. “For me, I love information, because I keep all the information and remember it when I need it. So, in every meeting I had with him, he gives me knowledge and information. And I'm just writing and absorbing it.

"And I think for many, many years, if we talk about defensive players at our meetings on Tuesdays, or later in the week, on Saturdays, we always meet on Saturdays before the game to talk about our final preparation and prepare for start. He was always someone I trusted, and I still am today, so we are always on the same page and in the moment.

"I know what he is thinking, he knows what I am thinking, and I think he has the confidence in me to execute what is best for the team." It's just a great relationship. "

And this is what Belichick said in response:

"I probably took as many notes at those meetings as Tom did," Belichick said. "I see the game through the eyes of a coach, and Tom sees it through the eyes of a quarterback." He will comment to me: 'Well, this is what I saw in this work' or 'This is what made me do this' especially when we look back at the plays, like 'What happened in this play?' Or even later, during the game, he'll go off the field and I'll ask him what happened on this play, and he'll say, 'The tackle blinked ahead, I lost track of Mike (linebacker) but then I found him, I saw the sitting corner … and then you go back and watch the movie and the five things happened just as he said. So he has a tremendous ability to see the field and watch the game.

"He would be among the best players I have coached intellectually."

I know, I know, it's obvious that something has affected their relationship since last May, when the segment was recorded. Brady's game slipped in some remarkable ways, and Belichick is going to be a hell of a lot more forceful and unsentimental about it than Brady.

The Patriots couldn't win a playoff game, let alone make it to the Super Bowl, and that will mark them both. Belichick did not give Brady the contract extension he wants. Brady was disappointed with the talent in his group at times.

Despite all the breathless speculation, we don't know if Belichick wants Brady to come back, and we don't know if Brady wants to come back. The suspense is heavy. Perhaps there is a crack that one or the other sees as irreparable now.

If so, well, get over it, you two. Brady is not going to be better anywhere else, even if a team appears to be more talented than the Patriots right now. He'll be 43 in August, as demanding and particular with the staff around him as any quarterback, and will start from scratch elsewhere, with players who don't know what he likes and a playbook that will be new. to him for the first time in who knows when?

There is no reason for you to do that beyond pride. And even if Belichick sees Brady's slip in black and white, he still doesn't have a better option. Brady's intelligence and institutional knowledge can overcome small decreases in physical ability.

There is a time in the NFL network segment that Belichick and Brady should revisit. Collinsworth tells Brady that he knows it's not a bed of roses playing for Belichick, and asks how he deals with criticism. When Brady is wrong in his answer, Collinsworth does not back down.

"That is not what I am asking. This is what I am asking," he says as Belichick laughs. "When he's on your butt, and you're thinking," I'm Tom Effin "Brady, who are you talking to? I've won Super Bowls for you, I've put rings on you," and at some point, you guys have conversations that are real, truth?"

"Absolutely," says Brady.

"And somehow," Collinsworth continues, "that relationship has survived."

"There are many reasons," says Brady. “We have a great relationship, and we always have it. It's about winning. So I'm still playing today. Because I want to win And there is nothing that stands in the way of that. And I feel like that's the same way for him. And I know it looks like we are different in ways, but we are so similar in ways that people would probably never see. "

HeySen jokes that Collinsworth will not get Brady to say that he wants Belichick to "fill,quot; him out sometimes.

Brady smiles.

"There are times when you feel … you do it with your wife, you do it with the people you work with, you don't always see things face to face, but you also have conversations about it," he said. "And I think you talk about them, and you make it work."

That is great advice. Let's hope he follows it, because Brady and Belichick working in unison is still the biggest advantage a team can have. In about seven days, we'll finally find out if you remember that.