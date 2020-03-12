What you need to know about Trump's European travel ban

The restrictions apply only to the 26 nations in the Schengen Area.
After Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, leaving the impression that all of Europe would be subject to travel restrictions, the government was quick to clarify.
The restrictions apply only to non-US citizens who in the past two weeks have been to European nations that are part of the Schengen Area, the 26 countries that generally allow free and open movement across its borders: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
Limiting restrictions to the Schengen Area allows for some notable exceptions in Europe, including Britain, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland, Turkey, and Ukraine.
At one point, Trump referred to a "foreign virus,quot; and criticized European nations for "not taking the same precautions,quot; as limiting travel from China, where the outbreak began.
Europe has not been a major source of known infections in the United States, but Italy has been hit hard, reporting more than 12,000 cases. France, Germany and Spain have each reported more than 2,000 cases.
The White House said the reason for limiting travel from the Schengen zone was because, combined, they have the most confirmed coronavirus cases outside of China [17,442 cases and 711 deaths as of Wednesday] and showed "continued high growth in infection rates. "
"The free flow of people between countries in the Schengen Area makes it difficult to control the spread of the virus," the White House said in a statement, adding that traveling "threatens the security of our transportation and infrastructure system and national security. " "
The restrictions begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Eastern Time.
By midnight on Friday, the new restrictions will be in full effect.
But they will not apply to anyone on board a flight to the United States that departed before that date.
Hours after the announcement, it was still unclear how regularly operating flights between Europe and the United States would be affected, and airlines were struggling to create contingency plans.
American Airlines said customers with US passports or green cards trying to re-enter the United States from Europe would be booked, if necessary, at one of the approved airports. But the airline added that any other passenger who has traveled to one of the Schengen countries in the past two weeks will not be able to travel to the United States on their flights.
Air France said it would announce Thursday whether to adjust flights as a result of the restrictions. But Norwegian Airlines, a low-cost airline with multiple routes between Europe and the United States, said its flights will continue normally in the short term.
Not all foreign travelers will be subject to travel restrictions. Spouses, parents, or siblings of US citizens or permanent residents will be exempt, as will members of the US military. USA And their spouses and children.
Permanent residents of the United States will not be subject to the restrictions. A complete list of those who can still enter the United States It can be found here.
For Americans in Europe, it became more complicated.
US citizens who have traveled in the specified European nations will still be able to enter the United States. But the practicalities could become increasingly complicated.
Trump noted in his speech that US citizens who had traveled in the Schengen Area could enter the United States once they have been "properly screened."
Vice President Mike Pence said on "Fox & Friends,quot; on Thursday that Americans returning from Europe in the next 30 days will be "channeled through 13 airports,quot; and will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. . He did not specify which airports.
Pence said the measures will remain in effect for 30 days.
The European Union apparently was not told what was to come.
The European Union, which appears to have been taken by surprise, criticized Trump's decision on Thursday.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said in a scathing joint statement that the decision had been made "unilaterally and without consultation."
It is unclear whether European officials will cooperate with the travel restrictions.
Muriel Pénicaud, the French labor minister, tried to reassure the French public, but said the restrictions would be a severe blow to the transport and export sectors.
However, he added: "It will also harm the US. USA Trade goes both ways. "
Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, France's prime minister of transport, said he was not surprised by Trump's decision, but suggested that France had received no warning.
"I know the temperament of Donald Trump, who incidentally perhaps reacted a little later than other countries, especially European countries, on the subject," Djebbari told journalists in Paris after a meeting with representatives of transport and travel. from France. Business
The announcement unleashed chaos at airports.
Travelers eager to reach the United States before the restrictions took effect described scenes of chaos and uncertainty at airports across Europe on Thursday.
At Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris, long lines began to form at dawn, with some passengers waiving hours, without guaranteeing a ticket.
A Delta Air Lines ticket agent said some panicked passengers had gone online in the hours after Trump's announcement and spent tens of thousands of dollars on last-minute flights to the United States. Then they tried to exchange them for cheaper tickets at the airport, without success.
At the Barcelona airport, Carlos Martínez, a 26-year-old from San Francisco, and his boyfriend struggled to find an affordable ticket home after canceling the second leg of their trip to Europe.
"We would like to receive clear instructions from our government on what the protocol is here," Martinez said in a telephone interview.
Iliana Magra contributed reporting from London, and Aurelien Breeden and Mike McIntire from Paris.