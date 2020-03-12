What you need to know about Trump's European travel ban

The restrictions begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Eastern Time.

By midnight on Friday, the new restrictions will be in full effect.

But they will not apply to anyone on board a flight to the United States that departed before that date.

Hours after the announcement, it was still unclear how regularly operating flights between Europe and the United States would be affected, and airlines were struggling to create contingency plans.

American Airlines said customers with US passports or green cards trying to re-enter the United States from Europe would be booked, if necessary, at one of the approved airports. But the airline added that any other passenger who has traveled to one of the Schengen countries in the past two weeks will not be able to travel to the United States on their flights.

Air France said it would announce Thursday whether to adjust flights as a result of the restrictions. But Norwegian Airlines, a low-cost airline with multiple routes between Europe and the United States, said its flights will continue normally in the short term.