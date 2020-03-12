What you need to know about coronavirus quarantine and isolation orders

Matilda Coleman
As new cases of the new coronavirus sweep across communities in Colorado and the rest of the country, many people are being ordered to be quarantined or isolated.

Here's what you need to know about the difference between quarantine and isolation orders, who can give them, why they matter, how long they last, and more.

What is a quarantine order versus an isolation order?

Both are essentially orders for a person to stay out of contact with others in an attempt to slow the spread of an infectious disease, said Dr. Robert Belknap, an infectious disease doctor at Denver Health.

"Quarantine is when someone has been exposed to a disease that could be contagious, but is not yet suspected of having it," Belknap said. "Isolation is when people are known or highly suspected of having an active disease with a contagious infection."

Quarantines for coronavirus generally last 14 days, while isolates can last until a person is no longer considered contagious.

Why are quarantine or isolation orders necessary?

Because they are effective, Belknap said.

The coronavirus can be transmitted by contact or by droplets in the air, he said. If a person is ill or has the potential to be ill, eliminating that contact greatly reduces potential transmission.

"The reason to quarantine is to say,quot; OK, if we wait until people show symptoms to isolate them, then we may have missed an opportunity, "Belknap said." There may have been transmission at that time since they were exposed and started. to have early symptoms. "

Who is allowed to issue a quarantine or isolation order and how are they enforced?

State statute allows officials of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and county health departments to issue quarantine or isolation orders.

In Denver, rapes can cost people up to $ 999 or up to 300 days in jail.

Quarantines are generally friendlier, however. And not all are mandatory; They can also arise through mutual agreement.

"A little bit of that has to depend on people having a sense of civic responsibility that if they have been asked or ordered to remain quarantined or isolated, they will be taken seriously," Belknap said. "There has to be a level of trust in the public health departments that issue that guide."

No further action has been needed so far in Denver, department spokeswoman Tammy Vigil said. As of Tuesday, 10 Denver residents were in quarantine.

To ensure compliance, state officials track cases and possible violations and would work with local police and courts, said Loa Esquilin-García, an emergency management spokesperson.

Where are the quarantined or isolated people?

People are generally confined to their homes, Belknap said. If additional medical attention is needed, especially if symptoms worsen, they can be transferred to medical facilities such as a hospital.

What are you doing under quarantine?

People trapped at home should do what they can to stay busy and positive, Belknap said.

"Try not to watch too much news," he said. "And try to control your mental health in that environment."

