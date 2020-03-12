What you need to know about coronavirus quarantine and isolation orders

As new cases of the new coronavirus sweep across communities in Colorado and the rest of the country, many people are being ordered to be quarantined or isolated.

Here's what you need to know about the difference between quarantine and isolation orders, who can give them, why they matter, how long they last, and more.

What is a quarantine order versus an isolation order?

Both are essentially orders for a person to stay out of contact with others in an attempt to slow the spread of an infectious disease, said Dr. Robert Belknap, an infectious disease doctor at Denver Health.

"Quarantine is when someone has been exposed to a disease that could be contagious, but is not yet suspected of having it," Belknap said. "Isolation is when people are known or highly suspected of having an active disease with a contagious infection."

Quarantines for coronavirus generally last 14 days, while isolates can last until a person is no longer considered contagious.

Why are quarantine or isolation orders necessary?

Because they are effective, Belknap said.

The coronavirus can be transmitted by contact or by droplets in the air, he said. If a person is ill or has the potential to be ill, eliminating that contact greatly reduces potential transmission.

"The reason to quarantine is to say,quot; OK, if we wait until people show symptoms to isolate them, then we may have missed an opportunity, "Belknap said." There may have been transmission at that time since they were exposed and started. to have early symptoms. "

Who is allowed to issue a quarantine or isolation order and how are they enforced?

State statute allows officials of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and county health departments to issue quarantine or isolation orders.

In Denver, rapes can cost people up to $ 999 or up to 300 days in jail.

Quarantines are generally friendlier, however. And not all are mandatory; They can also arise through mutual agreement.

"A little bit of that has to depend on people having a sense of civic responsibility that if they have been asked or ordered to remain quarantined or isolated, they will be taken seriously," Belknap said. "There has to be a level of trust in the public health departments that issue that guide."

No further action has been needed so far in Denver, department spokeswoman Tammy Vigil said. As of Tuesday, 10 Denver residents were in quarantine.

To ensure compliance, state officials track cases and possible violations and would work with local police and courts, said Loa Esquilin-García, an emergency management spokesperson.

Where are the quarantined or isolated people?

People are generally confined to their homes, Belknap said. If additional medical attention is needed, especially if symptoms worsen, they can be transferred to medical facilities such as a hospital.

What are you doing under quarantine?

People trapped at home should do what they can to stay busy and positive, Belknap said.

"Try not to watch too much news," he said. "And try to control your mental health in that environment."

How far can quarantine or isolation orders go?

While state and county health officials appear to be authorized only to order quarantined or isolated individuals, Governor Jared Polis' powers may be more far-reaching. Colorado statute allows the governor to use executive orders during emergency epidemics to isolate or quarantine "persons or property."

This week a large-scale quarantine was enacted in New York when the governor ordered a one-mile radio area outside of New York City cordoned off.

Are they the new concepts of quarantine and isolation?

Not at all, said Belknap, who also serves as medical director of the Denver Metro Tuberculosis Clinic. Dozens of people are quarantined or isolated in the metropolitan area each year for tuberculosis, another highly infectious disease.

But still, the coronavirus presents new challenges for those systems that will only resolve over time, he said.

"We have those things in place and we know how to manage them," he said. "But it doesn't necessarily guarantee that they are scalable. If you have a disease, if it starts to spread, at what point can you quarantine or isolate an entire population? Italy is going to teach us a lot about how well it works."

