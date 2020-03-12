Were PS5 and Xbox Series X releases delayed? This is what the main insiders say: BGR

The PS5 release date could be set sometime in November, according to analysts, which is also when the new Xbox Series X should be released.

That is in line with Sony and Microsoft's launch plans for PS4 and Xbox One, which were released in November 2013.

Regardless of what happens with the coronavirus outbreak, the two companies should still be able to start sales during the holiday season, even if a shortage of stocks could affect initial sales.

The iPhone 12 is not the only highly anticipated product of the year, as 2020 is a particularly special year for gamers. Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to launch during the holiday season according to Sony and Microsoft, although we do not have firm release dates for any of the consoles. 2020 is also a special year when it comes to something else, the emergence of a new viral disease that can be very dangerous for certain patients. The new coronavirus outbreak is so large that it is already affecting daily life in western countries, which are just beginning to experience what China has been going through in recent months. Blockades in mainland China have significantly limited the spread of the virus, but have also affected the production lines of various devices, with the iPhone 12 being a prime example of this. The phone is already rumored to see a delay of at least a month. Therefore, it is perfectly logical to assume that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will see their own delays due to the epidemic. But industry experts are still waiting for the two new consoles to hit stores in November, no matter what happens next with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the PS5 and Series X rumors that preceded the coronavirus outbreak said the new consoles could be released as early as October or as late as early December. But analysts with sources within the industry expect November to be the month that both consoles hit stores. GamesRadar He spoke to several experts who offered the same estimate, including Piers Harding-Rolls (IHS Markit), Dr. Serkan Toto (Kantan Games K.K.), and Michael Pachter (Wedbush Securities).

One of the reasons November is a favorite month for everyone is because it fits Sony and Microsoft's launch plans for the previous generation of consoles.

"Just like in late 2013, when Xbox One and PS4 launched together, neither company wants to give themselves an advantage," Harding-Rolls said. “Sales momentum is crucial in the console sector, especially during the early years of sales. This will be 7 years after the launch of the current generation, which is a normal time scale for the launch of a new generation. The last time they both launched in the same period of the year, and they'll be happy to do it again before the holiday season. "

Meanwhile, Toto said announcements are imminent for both consoles, hoping that Microsoft and Sony will present the consoles this month. Microsoft is already two steps ahead of Sony when it comes to console ads. The company has revealed both the design and specs of the X Series in the past three months, while Sony remained pretty quiet about the PS5 during the same period. The reveal of the CES 2020 PS5 logo in early January doesn't really count because, well, who cares?

The coronavirus outbreak can still affect production, in which case players should expect a shortage of supplies during the holiday season. But analysts don't expect the epidemic to stop Sony or Microsoft from releasing consoles during the holiday season.

Pachter said "the situation in China is actually better than it was a few weeks ago." Wuhan is returning to normal, and the Chinese government's restrictions on social contact seem to have drastically limited the spread of the disease there. I expect business to return to normal in May or June, long before Sony and Microsoft need to start manufacturing to guarantee a launch date in November. "

Analysts are not always right, of course, but they often have very good ideas given that some of them have access to industry secrets that are not available to the rest of us. That said, we still can't wait for Sony and Microsoft to announce the official release dates and prices of the two consoles.

Image Source: Olly Curtis / Future Publishing / Shutterstock