Wendy Williams is grateful to the people who support her: Program staff members replenish for the audience

It was announced the other day that the Wendy Williams show will be filmed without an audience as of now due to massive coronavirus mayhem. People appreciated that Wendy and her staff were attentive because there were generally older people in the audience, too.

As you know, older people are at higher risks when it comes to the new virus, so it's best to prevent a tragedy.

On the other hand, it was just revealed that Wendy is already filing with her staff as an audience, and she made sure to offer them her gratitude. Look the following video:

Someone joked and said: 'Me with all my personalities having a staff meeting in my head 😂' and another follower posted this: & # 39; As if they weren't out 💀 and close to people just because they work with her doesn't mean I don't have it.

One commenter said, "She's saying too much that she doesn't want to be seen on television." She still looks like my picture. "

Someone else wrote, "Wendy was not playing when she said there was no audience," and one commenter posted this: "This is crazy that this has to happen for people to wash their damn hands."

Another follower said "The way they react as regular audience members would," and one follower appreciated what Wendy and her team are doing: "I love this idea! She was the only one to use the staff. as an audience. "

Someone else said: seguridad Security can finally sit back and relax in the back! And another fan is also fond of Wendy: "Well, the virus is attacking the Elders … she is taking precautions."

A few days ago, Wendy made headlines the other day when she addressed Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Ad

Wendy referred to the fact that Nicki married Kenneth Petty, and also made sure to mention his dark past as a sex offender.



Post views:

one