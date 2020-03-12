We are prepared, we will continue to provide a safe and reliable service – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – DTE Energy has activated company-wide plans to address the implications of a coronavirus outbreak in Michigan while ensuring reliable energy service.

DTE's business continuity and pandemic plans are designed to protect people and ensure that energy operations and infrastructure are properly supported. The company will take additional precautions to protect the public and employees when work is required at local businesses and residences.

"We care deeply about the communities in which we live and serve: our top priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers," said Jerry Norcia, President and CEO. “We are working with state officials and local authorities to support the communities we serve in our collective efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Planning for a pandemic is one of 96 plans that DTE has implemented to ensure public safety and uninterrupted power service during a crisis or other unforeseen scenarios. "

To protect employees, DTE is taking the following protocols:

Cancel non-essential business trips

Ask employees to identify themselves if they have traveled to a high-impact area

Reinforce good hygiene practices.

Restrict all visitors and providers to DTE facilities

Use meeting technology and cancel all large assemblies

Direct employees, who can, to work remotely when possible

In addition, when on site with customers, DTE employees will take the following precautions:

Wear nitrile gloves to avoid hand contact with surfaces in the home or office;

Clean and disinfect areas where work is done; Y

Applying the recommended social distance of six feet from others to prevent transmission from person to person.

DTE is in direct and continuous contact with the State of Michigan Emergency Operations Center and local health officials in Michigan and other states where the company operates.

