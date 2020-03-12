Watch John Legend kids do a sweet performance dance to their music

John Legend Y Chrissy TeigenChildren have some legendary dance moves.

On Wednesday, The voice the coach shared a touching video of the couple's children Moon, 3 and Miles, 21 months, breaking a movement to one of his songs.

"#ConversationsInTheDark with performance dance by Luna & Miles, America's most inexperienced dance group," captioned the video John. Playing a beautiful tune on the piano, the father of the two serenaded the adorable children with a performance of "Conversations in the Dark."

Feeling the beat, Luna, wearing a flowy skirt and pink rain boots, channeled her inner dancer with a few twists. When John started singing the chorus, she skipped and hopped. Following the example of her older sister, Miles stopped playing with his toy car and imitated Luna's dance moves. But the turns turned out to be too much for the little one, who made a small mistake after executing a big turn.