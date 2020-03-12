Watch Jay Cutler deliver a sweet toast to Kristin Cavallari in Italy

Prepare to say, "Awww,quot;.

Tonight is brand new Very cavallari will go back up in Italy where Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay cutler having traveled to meet his distant relatives. In a preview clip for the episode, the couple, along with Kristin's friends, dine on all the homemade Italian food a person could dream of.

%MINIFYHTML891338e8fd03ff59a27e850b66f29e2813% %MINIFYHTML891338e8fd03ff59a27e850b66f29e2814%

During dinner, Jay takes time to raise a glass for Kristin and others on the trip, as Justin Anderson Y Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes.

%MINIFYHTML891338e8fd03ff59a27e850b66f29e2815% %MINIFYHTML891338e8fd03ff59a27e850b66f29e2816%

"It's very comforting to travel with Kristin who is very comforting. And she surrounds herself with really good people," says Jay. "You all mean a lot in your life and you have meant a lot in my life since I have to know you."

He continues: "To Kristin, thank you for making our relationship better and better every day. She doesn't settle for anything less. So thanks!"