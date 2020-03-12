Watch Jay Cutler deliver a sweet toast to Kristin Cavallari in Italy

Prepare to say, "Awww,quot;.
Tonight is brand new Very cavallari will go back up in Italy where Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay cutler having traveled to meet his distant relatives. In a preview clip for the episode, the couple, along with Kristin's friends, dine on all the homemade Italian food a person could dream of.
During dinner, Jay takes time to raise a glass for Kristin and others on the trip, as Justin Anderson Y Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes.
"It's very comforting to travel with Kristin who is very comforting. And she surrounds herself with really good people," says Jay. "You all mean a lot in your life and you have meant a lot in my life since I have to know you."
He continues: "To Kristin, thank you for making our relationship better and better every day. She doesn't settle for anything less. So thanks!"
The sweet moment is followed by Kristin's confessional, where she expresses how much the entire journey means to her.
"This trip to Italy is really meaningful to me. You know, meeting the Cavallaris and doing all of this, tracing my roots, I feel like this is such a moment in my life," says the magnate of James. "And sharing that with all my friends who are part of my family (you know, they are like my extended family) has been an incredible experience. So it means a lot to me that they are here and that I can always count on them."
