Washington state defeats wobble CU fans in Pac-12 tournament – Up News Info

LAS VEGAS: Turns out, Colorado fans won't miss a thing when the doors close at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Buffaloes' fainting at the end of the season hit a new low on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament, as 11th-ranked Washington state dominated The Buffs in all facets and eliminated CU in a 82-68 decision.

Before the game, the Pac-12 announced that fans will not be able to participate in tournament games beginning with Thursday's quarterfinal games, following a one-day trend on Wednesday as the NCAA and its affiliated conferences enacted measures to protection in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the country. It won't be a problem for the Buffs, who lost the first game of the conference tournament for the first time in coach Tad Boyle's 10-year tenure.

