Washington state defeats wobble CU fans in Pac-12 tournament – Up News Info

LAS VEGAS: Turns out, Colorado fans won't miss a thing when the doors close at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Buffaloes' fainting at the end of the season hit a new low on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament, as 11th-ranked Washington state dominated The Buffs in all facets and eliminated CU in a 82-68 decision.

Before the game, the Pac-12 announced that fans will not be able to participate in tournament games beginning with Thursday's quarterfinal games, following a one-day trend on Wednesday as the NCAA and its affiliated conferences enacted measures to protection in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the country. It won't be a problem for the Buffs, who lost the first game of the conference tournament for the first time in coach Tad Boyle's 10-year tenure.

While the Buffs still have to wait for a place in the 68-team NCAA Tournament, the Buffs will have to wait for Sunday's National Team as they search for answers to the club's five-game losing streak that altered the club from a conference contender champion to a team that appears completely gassed at the finish line.

CU scored the game's first basket, but never had an advantage again, as Washington State opened the game with a 13-2 streak in the first half and never looked back.

Fans just couldn't do anything right at either end of the floor. Washington state finished the regular season in last place in the Pac-12 games with a .385 shooting percentage, but shot .491 against the Buffs with a 10-for-21 record in 3-pointers. The Cougars also ranked 11th on the rebound margin, but rebounded CU37-34.

CU entered the game with a .738 free throw percentage, but went 22 of 32 on the line, including 7 of 14 in the first half. A Buffs team that has shown a penchant for fouling 3-point shooters delivered a pair of 4-point plays. CU spent much of the season leading the Pac-12 by a 3-point percentage, but his recent long-range problems continued in Las Vegas, as the Buffs missed their first 11 3-point attempts and finished 4-for-21.

Defensively, the Buffs had no response to WSU top scorer CJ Elleby, who had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Elleby finished 10-for-17 overall and 6-for-10 in 3s. McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points and Tyler Bey added 19 for the Buffs, but they had virtually no help, as no other CU player scored more than four points.