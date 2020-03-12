Warriors season on hold; Sharks play in the empty sand; San Jose TSA Screeners Quarantined; Hanks infected with viruses – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML8029200aec0c7669cc1404c4001bd32d11% %MINIFYHTML8029200aec0c7669cc1404c4001bd32d12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current outbreak of coronavirus can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will publish a news summary every morning so you can start your day with the latest developments that impact you, your family and Your daily life .

Stanford medical expert examines the social distancing, bell curve of the coronavirus epidemic

STANFORD – After the containment point, the best hope is to slow down a virus or "flatten the curve." The idea is to prevent the virus from spreading so fast that it overwhelms the ability of our healthcare system to treat the very sick. That is what social distancing is designed for, but where is the United States on that curve and where is the country headed? "Of course, the hindsight is 2020," says Dr. Bonnie Maldonado, a pediatrician and infectious disease expert at the Stanford School of Medicine. "We never know where we are on the curve, until after the curve has been drawn."

CA Health Officials: Meetings of more than 250 must be postponed and canceled due to coronavirus

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom's office issued an updated policy on public meetings on Wednesday, saying nonessential meetings of 250 or more should be postponed or canceled until the end of March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

NBA to suspend season after Wednesday night games due to Coronavirus

NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association announced Wednesday night that the league would suspend the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came after Golden State Warriors became the first major sports team in the United States to exclude fans from the team arena during home games after San Francisco officials announced they would ban meetings of over 1,000 people over the next two weeks.

San Jose sharks announce games to be played in SAP empty center over coronavirus concern

SAN JOSE – The San Jose Sharks announced Wednesday that due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus, games at the SAP Center would be played without the presence of fans. The announcement by the team's owned group, Sharks Sports & Entertainment, follows a decision by Santa Clara County health officials that prohibits gatherings of more than 1,000 people in the county.

2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Marin County; 3 total

SAN RAFAEL – Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Marin County, bringing the total to three, county officials said Wednesday. Both people lived with the person who was the first confirmed case in Marin County. That person was on the Grand Princess cruise ship, the Mexican cruise ship Rivera, where several passengers tested positive for the virus. The two people who are the second and the third case had been isolated in their home. They have mild symptoms and do not need to go to a hospital, county authorities said.

Tom Hanks says he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Tom Hanks, a Bay Area native, and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus after spending time in Australia, Hanks announced on Twitter Wednesday night. Hanks said that during their time, he and Wilson felt "a little tired, like we had colds and some body aches."

More TSA examiners at Mineta San José airport under coronavirus quarantine

SAN JOSE – South Bay elected leaders Wednesday asking the Transportation Security Administration to release more information about three TSA officers who work at Mineta San José International Airport and recently tested positive for the new coronavirus. The TSA in a written statement Tuesday night said "officers are receiving medical attention and all TSA employees with whom they have been in contact for the past 14 days are quarantined in their homes."

Oakland cancels all over 1,000 events at city-owned venues until end of March

OAKLAND – The city of Oakland has canceled all events with 1,000 or more people in city-owned locations until the end of March, city officials said Wednesday. It is the latest move by Bay Area city officials to contain the spread of the coronavirus among large metropolitan populations.

Santa Clara County confirms 3 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 48

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Three new cases of coronavirus have been identified Wednesday night in Santa Clara County, the county Public Health Department announced. The three new cases bring the total in the county to 48, the most in the Bay Area so far.

San Mateo Co. Officials Urge Compassion As Grand Princess Passengers Move To San Carlos

SAN CARLOS – San Mateo County officials are urging compassion for passengers on the coronavirus-affected cruise ship Grand Princess who are being transported to a private hotel in San Carlos for quarantine.

SFUSD will close Lakeshore Elementary School immediately when 4 students report respiratory illness

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Unified School District schools will remain open for now as the city searches for ways to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, city leaders announced Wednesday. Despite a Public Health Order issued by city leaders earlier in the day that bans all nonessential gatherings of 1,000 people or more for the next two weeks, the school district said the schools would remain open as the school It is classified as an essential meeting.

White House recommends daily Silicon Valley workplace health checks during coronavirus outbreak

SAN JOSE – A White House COVID-19 task force, looking for ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Santa Clara County, recommended that local officials implement a 30-day mitigation strategy that would include daily health checks for staff and visitors. arrival at a workplace or office every day. Vice President Mike Pence announced the set of recommendations for hot spots on the west coast in the current outbreak Wednesday afternoon: Santa Clara County and King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties in Washington.

NCAA to Hold March Madness Tournament Without Fans Over Fears of Coronavirus; Only family allowed

NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will be held without the attendance of fans, and only essential staff, players and coaches, and family members will be able to attend the March Madness games because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. NCAA President Mark Emmert in a statement: "While I understand how disappointing it is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States."

WHO declares coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic

The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading worldwide can now be characterized as a pandemic. WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO is "deeply concerned about the alarming levels of spread and severity,quot; of the outbreak.

Grand Princess passengers settle in a new normal; Coronavirus quarantine under guard at military bases

OAKLAND – While the remaining passengers finally hoped to leave the Grand Princess tied up in an Oakland shipyard on Wednesday, others were huddled at military bases in northern California, Texas and Georgia, beginning a 14-day federal government-imposed coronavirus quarantine under strong security. Princess Cruise officials confirmed late Tuesday night that a total of 1,406 people with more than 2,000 passengers aboard the luxury cruise ship when they docked on Monday had landed. Steve Berry and his wife, Joni, were among the passengers who left the ship on Tuesday.

AWS Summit San Francisco latest to cancel due to coronavirus fears

SAN FRANCISCO – In a growing list of major Bay Area events that were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon Web Services announced that its next summit in San Francisco has been canceled. "After a careful review of the current situation with COVID-19 in San Francisco and hearing the guidance provided by local authorities, Amazon Web Services made the decision to cancel the AWS San Francisco 2020 Summit, which was scheduled for January 14 April at the Moscone Center, "said the tech giant in a statement.

Nurses Hold Day of Action to Protest CDC Coronavirus Containment Measures

SAN FRANCISCO – The California Nurses Association and its parent group National Nurses United will host a national day of action on Wednesday, including demonstrations in the Bay Area to protest the containment measures suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Coronavirus Diseases. The California Nurses Association accused the CDC of weakening containment protocols, such as rolling back the standards of N95 mask protective equipment to regular surgical masks, failing to require quarantined virus patients, and loosening protections to nurses taking respiratory samples from patients.

CORONAVIRUSES IMPACTING YOUR DAILY LIFE

Pres. Trump announces ban on travel from most of Europe in response to coronavirus

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced aggressive measures on Wednesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe, with the exception of the United Kingdom. Trump made the announcement in a speech to the nation, calling the measure "the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to combat a virus,quot; in modern history.

Coronavirus is changing the way we interact socially

PLEASANTON – The coronavirus outbreak has changed the way we live and how we interact with others. It is even changing the way we say "hello,quot;. There is a new standard

When it comes to greeting people: don't touch them. Many are changing the way they interact, giving up hugs and handshakes and opting for elbow punches and even foot tremors. Scientists at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine in Singapore have devised some "handshaking alternatives,quot; to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

BART will install hand sanitizer dispensers at each station amid the coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO – To reduce the spread of the new coronavirus across the Bay Area, BART said that starting Wednesday night, each station will be equipped with at least one hand sanitizer dispenser. BART said the measure comes when passenger numbers this week have dropped 30 percent from an average Tuesday last month from 415,760 passengers to 292,011 last Tuesday. With less crowded trains, BART is also encouraging passengers to keep a distance from each other, according to public health guidelines, to prevent the spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19. One arm spacing is recommended.

Bay Area Students Adapt as Education System Faces Coronavirus Outbreak

PALO ALTO – Bay area students are adjusting to online classes, canceled events, and "deep cleanings,quot; as the education system faces the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, Mission College in Santa Clara began suspending classes in person, the latest campus to join a growing list of higher education institutions to take the dramatic step of moving lessons to an online format. This includes, but is not limited to: Academy of Art, San Francisco State University, City College of San Francisco, Santa Clara University, Stanford University, San Jose City Community College, UC Santa Cruz, UC Berkeley, Golden Gate University, Cal State University East Bay , San Jose State University and Evergreen Valley College.

Visitors banned from San Mateo County nursing homes for fear of coronavirus

REDWOOD CITY – Fears that the coronavirus may spread rapidly among older people has prompted San Mateo County health authorities to ban visitors from nursing homes in the county. Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer, issued an order that prohibits visitors, including family members and nonessential personnel, from licensed skilled nursing facilities in the county through Sept. 9. may.

Bay Area Blood Banks: Donations Still Needed Amid Coronavirus Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO – Blood centers across the country urge healthy people to continue donating blood despite concerns about the new coronavirus. Vitalant, the country's second largest community blood service provider, said in a statement that it supports initiatives by public health officials to limit the spread of the virus, which is also known as COVID-19. But he said blood centers have always required people to be in good health to donate blood, and the blood collection process follows the policies set by the US Food and Drug Administration. USA To guarantee the health and safety of donors and patients.