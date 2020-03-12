Walmart establishes an emergency licensing policy after associate tests tested positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

– Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, announced an emergency licensing policy Tuesday after one of its associates tested positive for the coronavirus.

A store associate in Cynthiana, Kentucky tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo sent Tuesday to Walmart's 1.4 million U.S. associates.

“The associate is receiving medical attention and her condition is improving. We wish you a speedy recovery, ”wrote Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner.

The giant retailer also said that "it has tightened our cleaning and disinfection protocol, and, with the support and encouragement of the state government, the store (Kentucky) remains open."

As part of a new emergency licensing policy, Walmart said that if an associate is "unable to work,quot; or "uncomfortable to work," he can stay home. Furner said the company will renounce its attendance policy until the end of April.

Hourly workers working in a store, club, office, or distribution center under mandatory quarantine will receive up to two weeks pay.

Workers who test positive for the virus will receive up to two weeks pay. If they cannot return to work after that time, "additional salary replacement for up to 26 weeks can be provided for hourly associates both full-time and part-time."

Several other major companies operating in the US UU. They have also updated their sick leave policies to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

McDonald’s, Apple, Instacart, Uber, Lyft and Darden restaurants, which manage restaurants like Olive Garden, have taken steps to provide their employees with paid sick leave to allow those who feel ill to stay home.

Concerns grow that workers who suspect they are infected with the coronavirus but cannot afford to take time off without pay will continue to work in public and spread the virus.