Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool will not stop at the start of the Champions League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd804a6a73034e0fdf99abafb26462b5411% %MINIFYHTMLd804a6a73034e0fdf99abafb26462b5412%









%MINIFYHTMLd804a6a73034e0fdf99abafb26462b5413% %MINIFYHTMLd804a6a73034e0fdf99abafb26462b5414%







0:49



Virgil van Dijk is upset after Liverpool was kicked out of the Champions League and says the team does not need to change anything to advance.

Virgil van Dijk is upset after Liverpool was kicked out of the Champions League and says the team does not need to change anything to advance.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists that his departure from Europe will not affect the confidence of the elected Premier League champions.

%MINIFYHTMLd804a6a73034e0fdf99abafb26462b5415% %MINIFYHTMLd804a6a73034e0fdf99abafb26462b5416%

Jurgen Klopp's team has reached the Champions League final in the past two seasons, but a 4-2 total loss to Atlético Madrid ensured there would be no & # 39; hat-trick & # 39 ;.

The consolation is that the club has a maximum of two victories away from lifting a national title for the first time in 30 years and that is what the players will remember when they meet later this week to prepare for the Merseyside derby on Monday. , Live Sky Sports.

Everton vs Liverpool Live

"I think we did everything we could to win the game. We were pending for 95 minutes," said the Netherlands captain.

"We were intense, we dominated, we won the ball, we won a lot of second balls and we put a lot of work and heart into the challenges."

"The only thing is that we are out of the Champions League. But we will be back on Friday and then everyone should be ready for another intense game and we will be."

"Let's go out and enjoy it and let's not forget why we have a 25-point lead at the top."

2:22 Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool's performance against Atlético Madrid and questioned his opponent's playing style. Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool's performance against Atlético Madrid and questioned his opponent's playing style.

The performance against Atlético was similar to many of the games that have put the Klopp team out of reach at the top of the table.

They had 71 percent possession, 34 shots with 11 on target and 16 corners, but they found goalkeeper Jan Oblak inspired and it was only his display that kept the visitors in the game during the second half, which ultimately allowed them to win overtime.

"We dominated the game and we had the intensity that they had to deal with, but they had an exceptional goalkeeper and he kept them alive," added Van Dijk.

"He made some great stops and we tried everything. The difference was his goalkeeper. He was outstanding."

Van Dijk says soccer should be played with fans at the stadium

Focus now switches to the short trip to Goodison Park with the looming threat of the growing spread of the coronavirus further bringing the possibility of matches behind closed doors.

Van Dijk said the players were not in favor of closing the grounds, but that the accepted medical advice should prevail.

"I think the main thing is that football should be played with the fans. We also play for the fans, the fans pay to come and support us," said the Dutchman.

"But it is not your decision, it is not our decision, the decision will be made by the government, the Premier League, and until that decision is made, we just have to wait and see. If the decision is made, accept it.

"We need to get a good result at Goodison Park. That is going to be very difficult."

"They are not in the best moment either, so we will try everything to get a good result, but we know how difficult it will be."