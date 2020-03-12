Vince Carter played his last NBA game? The future Hall of Fame member reflects on the potentially & # 39; strange & # 39; ending of the career

Vince Carter had accepted that this would be his last NBA season, and has now resigned himself to the fact that it may already be over.

The 43-year-old hit a triple with 13 seconds remaining in the Hawks' 136-131 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday night. That could be his last act as a player in the NBA with the threat of coronavirus that leads the league to suspend all games indefinitely.

It remains to be seen if the 2019-20 NBA season will be canceled, but as the pandemic makes life stop in many parts of the world, Carter is comfortable with the idea that his playing career could be made.

"If it ended today and you know this day, this season finale, these last 16 games, they will be talked about for a long time," said Carter. "And that is something that I will always remember, at least I marked my last basket and there will be a strange but great memory."

"It's a weird way of saying I call it a career, it really is. You're used to it, you don't have any more games left. Instead, technically I have what I will consider eligibility. I have 15 games left, technically, but if not, I'm (on ) one with that. "

Speaking at a press conference, Carter recalled a conversation with the late Kobe Bryant that allowed him to accept the idea that this would be his last year of play, saying it gave him "the confidence and comfort,quot; to speak openly on the go.

"However, it's great. Basketball has been good to me and I've enjoyed every moment, good and bad," said Carter.

The World Health Organization said there have been 129,822 coronavirus cases worldwide and 4,751 deaths.

"When you throw out the word & # 39; death & # 39 ;, I think that surprises everyone and puts us into a frenzy and puts everyone on guard. You can't escape that," Carter said.

"You feel for everyone who has so much more to worry about than we as young athletes. We are just doing the right thing. Yes, it feels weird, but I agree with that because I understand what the big picture is."

It is such a strange night, but I am truly grateful to each and every person during this 22 year journey.

If this is really so, I thank everyone for their love and support throughout all these years.

The eight-time All-Star became the first player in league history to play in 22 NBA seasons when he began his second season with the Hawks.

Carter, who was the fifth overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft, has also played with the Raptors, Nets, Magic, Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies and Kings.