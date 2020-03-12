Vince Carter alone if he has played his last NBA game | NBA News

Atlanta Hawks veteran Vince Carter is at peace if his record 22-year career has ended after the NBA suspended the regular season game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carter leaned back in his seat, wiped his eyes, and fought to contain his emotions. He knew his game days were coming to an end. However, after nearly 22 NBA seasons, more than anyone has ever played the game at its highest level, this still seemed too fast, too sudden.

He kept coming back to a word on Wednesday night.

Carter, wrapping up his brilliant career with the Atlanta Hawks fighters, was a minor piece of the puzzle in a night of rapid developments that brought fear and misery of the coronavirus to the doorstep of the game he plays.

It started with the NCAA making the shocking decision to play its signature men's basketball tournament – March Madness and Final Four – on empty arenas around the earth. There are certainly doubts that everything will actually be at stake.

Image:

Rudy Gobert closes his eyes with the camera after dropping a dunk against the Dallas Mavericks



Then, after word got out that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had fallen ill, the NBA suspended its season at the end of Wednesday night's games, with no timeline for when the schedule could resume. with only a month to go to the playoffs. .

Amidst all these momentous decisions and terrifying uncertainty, one of the NBA's best players, the guy who brought us the excitement of & # 39; Vinsanity & # 39; and he still had a lot of play at 43, he was possibly playing his final game.

"There are a lot of unintended things that come out of this," Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. "Vince is probably the main one for us. Just understanding that this is a surreal moment. This could be for Vince. I'm glad the fans were able to remind me of that."

In fact, in this world of smartphones and instant news, the NBA's decision to suspend the season spanned the stands at State Farm Arena and all the way while the Hawks were in the midst of a raging fourth-quarter rally, coming from 23 points to force overtime against the New York Knicks.

Atlanta star Trae Young found out from his father when he watched the game on the court. His teammate John Collins found out about this from a couple of the guys on the bench as he walked towards the free throw line.

"I didn't think so," said Collins.

It was true, of course.

As the final seconds of what could be the final game, and the Knicks had secured a wild 136-131 victory, fans began chanting, "We want Vince! We want Vince! We want Vince!" Pierce heard them. Caught trying to win the game, the coach suddenly recognized that Carter's career, which was supposed to last 15 more games, could be ending here.

After Julius Randle downed the first of two free throws, Pierce motioned for Carter to take the court. It was recorded while the crowd roared. Randle made one more free throw, then the Knicks left the stage for NBA seniors.

Carter dribbled to the top of the goal, 26 feet from the basket. All the New York players walked away, making sure he had a clear view of the triple.

Nothing but network.

When the horn finally blew, Carter lingered on the court, giving out careful hands-free hugs to those who had shown him so much respect.

"Thanks Vince!" Fans roared again and again.

"If it ended today," said Carter, "at least I marked my last basket. It will be a strange but great memory."

















Perhaps it was an appropriate way to get out.

After all, when Carter began his professional career with the Toronto Raptors in 1998, the NBA was in the midst of a bitter job dispute that wiped out most of the first half of his rookie season.

















When Carter finally hit the court, he started a dazzling career that included 10 consecutive trips to the All-Star Game at his best and became a wise league citizen, essentially a player-coach who advised and shaped the next generation. . of stars

That's what drove him to Atlanta for the last two seasons of his career. He agreed to join a rebuilding team that had no hope of bringing him his first NBA title, the only real blemish on his resume, but had talented young stars in training like Young and Collins.

Image:

Bring Young in action for Atlanta against New York



"The fact that he is here has helped me tremendously, especially because he knows how to handle reflectors and bright lights," Young said. "Obviously I want to play many years in this league. I'm just trying to imitate many of the things that he does day by day. First he is a great person. I think that is why he has been so successful in the league."

A ring would have been nice, but Carter is more satisfied than having a distinction of his own.

















No one lasted as long in the NBA as he did. Even if you don't get those last 15 games.

"It's great," he said, with a big smile. "Basketball has been good to me. I have enjoyed every moment, the good and the bad."

"If so, everything is fine."

Click on the video at the top of the page to see Carter run out of what could be his final NBA basket.

