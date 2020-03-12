Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder describes her "romantic and sweet,quot; experience of reaching a prior agreement with Beau Clark

Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder is gearing up for her upcoming wedding to Beau Clark, and recently spoke about the "romantic and sweet,quot; way she and Clark discussed and agreed on a prenuptial agreement.

In his new column "Basic girlfriend,quot; in Glamor magazine, Schroeder writes that a prenuptial agreement can be a romantic experience. She says she has always assumed that she would receive a prenuptial agreement, and that could be because her parents divorced three times.

Schroeder says "prenuptial,quot; is not a bad word, but he understands that one's idea may seem contradictory.

They say, "Why get married if you are planning your divorce? "This is not how I feel about it," writes Schoreder. "I mean, no one gets married if divorce is an option. If so, you shouldn't get married. Other people say, "Have an engagement ceremony." But we want the same rights as a married couple. Marriage is a contract, and as with any contract, there are rules, guidelines, and expectations. I think everyone should consider it, regardless of what they have in the bank. "

The 31-year-old says that we should talk about prenups easily and there should be no stigma about it. He explained that prenups have had a sexist connotation, and people think of gold diggers and men trying to protect themselves from women. Shroeder says that's not what the prenup is about. Instead, it is a mutually beneficial agreement that allows both partners to feel safe and cared for.

the Next basic level The author says that she and Clark didn't need to have a big conversation about it, and that one of them didn't need to sit down with the other and ask how they felt about a prenuptial agreement. The cast director is also from a divorced family, so they both knew that a prenuptial agreement is what they would do.

She says the more they talk about it, the more they realize how synchronized they are because they can have difficult conversations. If he's going to be engaged to someone for the rest of his life, Schroeder says he needs to be able to talk about awkward things like finances.

Schroeder says he found the entire experience to be "romantic and sweet, in a way,quot; because they are close enough to discuss anything and nothing is off limits. He added that they have only started the process, but so far it is always an easy conversation because they want to make those decisions together.

She ended her column by writing that people should not be offended if their partner suggests a prenuptial agreement. Ultimately, marriage is a contract. And, even if you don't expect a divorce, life happens and you never know. A prenuptial agreement is just one way to prepare for that possibility, and it's easy and fair for everyone.

Stassi Schroeder admits that she is a vulnerable place when she signs a prenuptial agreement and reveals everything she has. But if you can be vulnerable together, you're doing pretty well as a couple.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



