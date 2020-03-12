Utah jazz player Rudy Gobert apologizes to anyone who has exposed him to the coronavirus (Update)

TSR Updatez: Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has issued an apology to anyone who has exposed the coronavirus after it was revealed that he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Rudy's diagnosis is what ultimately led the NBA to suspend the rest of his season until further notice.

Rudy Gobert got some heat after a video of him pranking journalists' microphones at a post-game conference a few days ago started going viral after his positive diagnosis.

Rudy's apology was addressed to anyone who has exposed and assured fans that he was very careful and hoped to make a full recovery. You can read Rudy's full statement below:

Here is what the NBA said about suspension of games: "The NBA is suspending play after the conclusion of tonight's game schedule until further notice. The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with respect to the coronavirus pandemic. "

