Utah jazz player Donovan Mitchell speaks after testing positive for coronavirus: "I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff."

Following the news that Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to be diagnosed with the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus, one of his teammates was also diagnosed. Donovan Mitchell recently spoke for the first time on social media since receiving the news that he had tested positive for the virus, and thanked fans for their love and support.

Utah Jazz All-Star forward Donovan Mitchell confirmed he contracted the widespread virus within hours after teammate Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive. In a widely circulated viral video clip, Rudy can be seen touching all the other players and their belongings, as well as all the media microphones in the press room where he conducted his post-game interviews. He did all this despite being warned about the seriousness of the situation.

Following reports that he had also tested positive for the virus, Donovan posted the following statement on Instagram:

“Thank you to everyone who has communicated since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hope that people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they must behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well-being of those around them. I thank the Oklahoma authorities who were helpful with the testing process and all of @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help. "

As previously reported, the rest of the NBA season has been officially postponed until further notice due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

