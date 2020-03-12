USC, UCLA cancel in-person instruction, LAUSD bans assemblies – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Universities and schools across Southern California announced that they have begun suspending all classes in person amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The following is a continuous list of current cancellations of in-person classes and the transition to online classes in the foreseeable future. For a list of other Southern California events that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Universities that have canceled in-person instruction:

UCLA – We suspend all classes in person from Wednesday, March 11 to April 10. UCLA Athletics home events will be spectator-free until April 10.

USC – Online conferences extended until April 14 and all university sponsored events would be canceled or postponed.

UC Irvine – All exams will be administered remotely and spring term instruction will be conducted remotely. All events and meetings with more than 100 participants are canceled.

UC Santa Barbara – All Athletics Department events will be "fan-free," the university announced.

UC San Diego – All classes for the spring term will be delivered to students remotely.

Cal State Long Beach – Cancellation of classroom classes and transition to online classes from March 12 to 17.

San Diego State University – Transition to online instruction.

Transition to online instruction. Loyola Marymount University – Classes will meet online between March 16 and March 31.

Pepperdine University – Cancellation of classroom classes and transition to online classes.

Cal Northridge State University – Transition to online courses.

Chapman University – Transition to online courses.

Cal Fullerton State University – Will go to online courses until April 26.

Long Beach City University – You will go to online courses from March 12 to April 12.

Cal Poly Pomona – You will suspend classes in person from March 13 to 17 and then move on to online classes from March 18 to 27. All events with more than 100 participants will be canceled from May 12 to 31.

Cal State University, Colinas Domínguez – All classes in person are canceled from March 12 to 17. Online classes will begin on March 18 and run through April 12.

Canyons College – The transition to online classes will begin on Monday, March 16.

Los Angeles Community College District – As many universities as possible will move to an online education platform for all nine universities, including Los Angeles City College , University of East Los Angeles , Los Angeles Harbor College , Los Angeles Mission College , Los Angeles Pierce College , Los Angeles Southwest College , Los Angeles Commercial Technical College , Los Angeles Valley College Y West Los Angeles College . Online instruction begins Wednesday, March 18.

California Lutheran University – You will fully transition to online instruction from March 16 to at least April 5. All events with more than 100 people have been canceled.

Río Hondo School – You will go to online courses.

School districts that have made changes to events:

LAUSD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has directed all school principals to cancel or postpone all large meetings, assemblies, and school open days and all school trips to public places where there is exposure to crowds. All sporting events may continue, but without spectators. The district previously declared a state of emergency.

Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District – Dismissing students from attending school on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16.

Simi Valley Unified school District – School closings from Monday March 16 to March 30.

Conejo Valley Unified School District – All CVUSD schools are closed from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20.

Elementary and secondary schools and districts that have canceled in-person instruction: