US Soccer Players USA Take position in Texas, hide logo during anthem in protest – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Bringing their dismay and frustration at claims of their lack of strength and speed to the field, the American women's national soccer team quietly protested in North Texas while wearing their warm-up shirts backwards.

Doing what they do: The women's team defeated Japan, winning 3-1, but the increasingly bitter dispute between the USWNT and the United States Soccer Federation could not be ignored.

The players filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF last year, a case slated for trial starting May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles. The USSF filed legal documents this week alleging that women are less skilled and have less demanding roles than men on its national team.

By wearing their jerseys backwards for national anthems and the team photo at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, the players hid the USSF crest on the jerseys but allowed the four stars, one for each World Cup title, to be visible.

"We just decided today as a group, and everyone was on board," said striker Carli Lloyd, a two-time FIFA Player of the Year. “And I think it was a powerful message, without actually having to send a message. I am really proud of this group because this is not easy. As I said, we don't want to be in this position, but we are here and we just have to improve. "

The victory gave the United States the title in the SheBelieves Cup, a tournament in preparation for this year's Olympics. Late in the second half, USSF President Carlos Cordeiro apologized and announced a reorganization of the federation's legal team.

"On behalf of US Soccer, I sincerely apologize for the offense and pain caused by the language in this week's court filing, which does not reflect our federation's values ​​or our tremendous admiration for our women's national team," she said. Cordeiro in a statement. "Our WNT players are incredibly talented and work tirelessly, as they have proven time and time again from their Olympic gold medals to their World Cup titles."

Cordeiro said the USSF asked Latham & Watkins "to join together and guide our legal strategy going forward." Seyfarth Shaw had been representing the federation; Latham is the firm where former USSF President Alan Rothenberg is a retired partner.

"I have made it clear to our legal team that, even as we debate facts and figures in the course of this case, we must do so with the utmost respect not only for the players of the women's national team but for all athletes in the world," Cordeiro said. .

Lloyd said he could not comment on the apology, but said the team was united.

"I think this is a very unfortunate moment. All of this. Obviously, this is a very, very difficult situation that we players are in, and it's not something we want to be public about, you know? But at the end of the day, I think that we are all united as a team, "Lloyd said. "I can't comment, I haven't fully read the statement that was released yet. I literally just came out of a locker room here. So, I'll take some time to read it. But I think a lot of that has been unacceptable, what has happened. We just want to Keep making things better. Obviously we've shown that on the field, and that's our job first. But it's also our job to keep pushing and making things better. "

Coca-Cola Co., a longtime team sponsor, released a statement this week saying it deemed the "unacceptable and offensive,quot; arguments legal. The team's group of supporters, the American outlaws, also criticized the federation.

After the protest, many of the team's fans on Twitter changed their profile photos to a blank crest with four stars.

In documents filed Monday, the USSF held: "A reasonable jury member could conclude that the MNT player's job requires a materially different skill and more responsibility than the plaintiffs' job, while also being carried out under conditions Substantially different working conditions. "

Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players in the lawsuit, called the claim sexist.

The women seek more than $ 66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and a trial is scheduled for May 5.

Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Lindsey Horan scored for the United States, extending their undefeated streak to 31 games. In the first double-headed game, Spain defeated England 1-0.

Rapinoe scored with a free kick in the seventh minute, and Press extended the lead with a shot from the top of the penalty kick in the 26th minute. The press has scored in nine of 10 games since Vlatko Andonovski replaced Jill Ellis as coach after the last year's World Cup title.

After Mana Iwabuchi reduced the deficit in the 58th minute, Horan scored with a header in the 83rd.

