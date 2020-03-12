US Health Officer USA Says Coronavirus Test System Is "Failing,quot; | USA News

%MINIFYHTML19c5b99b09d037bde719b011cb5d82ef11% %MINIFYHTML19c5b99b09d037bde719b011cb5d82ef12%

The United States 'top infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, said Thursday that people could not easily be tested for the deadly coronavirus and that the United States' testing system does not meet the country's needs.

"The system is not really geared to what we need at the moment … That is a flaw. Let's admit it," Fauci told a House panel. "The idea of ​​someone easily understanding it as people in other countries do, we are not prepared for that. Do I think we should? Yes. But we are not."

New York and Washington, the states hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, are struggling to make testing for the virus widely available, and local authorities estimate it could take weeks longer to reach maximum testing capacity.

Plus:

While more than 1,270 people have been confirmed to have the virus in the United States, and at least 38 have died, according to official data, experts estimate the actual number of cases may be much higher.

An unidentified flaw in test kits released by the federal government in February, which yielded some false results, has delayed the country in testing for the virus and contains an outbreak that has infected more than 121,000 people worldwide.

Boosting testing is crucial, disease experts say, to assess the extent of the outbreak in the US. USA And identify where it is spreading the fastest.

Vice President Mike Pence said on March 4 that approximately 1.5 million tests would be available by the end of that week, while President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that "anyone who wants a test is tested. "

But more than a week later, the acceleration of test kit creation has been much slower due to federal and state regulatory hurdles, as well as logistical and technical challenges, according to healthcare providers, health officials public and test makers.

Nowhere are the limitations in the tests illustrated more than an outbreak at the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, which accounts for only 19 of the 24 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Despite great concern about how quickly the virus could spread there, around 150 of the 180 employees have not been analyzed. Life Care Center spokesman Tim Killian said the problem was a lack of kits to test employees.

Workers on a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators receive supplies as they line up before entering the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington (Ted S Warren / AP Photo)

Vanessa Phelps, whose 90-year-old mother is a nursing home resident, was examined twice for coronavirus in a single week because she had been a frequent visitor. She cannot understand why all Life Care affiliates have not been tested.

"If they don't evaluate everyone, one worker might still have it and pass it on because people are still dying," said Phelps, who finally tested negative.

The state has increased capacity to about 1,000 tests per day at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and local authorities say they are ready to help.

President Trump has been accused of initially minimizing the threat from the virus.

Under pressure, Trump announced Wednesday that It was banning travel to the United States from most of Europe as of Friday, causing anger and confusion across Europe.