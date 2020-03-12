US Capitol USA Closed to the public until April amid a coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON – Congress will close the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

House and Senate sergeants-at-arms said in a statement that the shutdown will begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday. Lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors may enter the buildings.

%MINIFYHTML24c4dbb34a6d37597bb0d67f477b468711% %MINIFYHTML24c4dbb34a6d37597bb0d67f477b468712%

The statement says officials are acting "out of concern for the health and safety of Congressional employees, as well as the public."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.