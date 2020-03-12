UNT cancels all in-person classes next week amid coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Adding to the list of schools seeking to keep students safe during the coronavirus outbreak, the University of North Texas has decided to cancel all classes in person during the week of March 16-22.

The decision was announced Thursday afternoon as the school will seek to transition to online classes so that instruction can resume on Monday, March 23.

Although faculty and staff will continue to work, the school is urging students to stay off campus, if possible, next week.

“For some time, our staff, including the doctors at our health center, have been meeting regularly and working with public health partners to provide information and guidance to leadership on the most prudent course of action. These efforts will continue as the university seeks to respond to the virus in a way that helps keep all members of our university community, as well as the communities with which we interact, healthy. ”