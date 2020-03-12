University of Michigan removes Martin Philbert as rector – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The University of Michigan says Martin Philbert is out of his position as rector.

Philbert faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and more than a dozen women were reported to have presented themselves.

U of M officials confirmed the allegations last month and placed Philbert on administrative leave.

The university is expected to appoint an interim rector soon.

The investigation into Philbert is ongoing.

