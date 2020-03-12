University of Michigan official says doctor bothered him – Up News Info Detroit

– The president of the University of Michigan board of directors and one of the school's top donors said he was molested by a campus doctor when he was a college fighter in the 1960s.

Ron Weiser said he is speaking on the matter because he wants other victims of Dr. Robert E. Anderson to appear.

"We must encourage survivors to come forward and tell their story and protect their privacy," Weiser told The Detroit News for a story published Thursday. "Part of that story is that I am a survivor and experienced abuse by Dr. Anderson."

Many men, including other student athletes like Weiser, say they were bothered by Anderson while seeking treatment for various injuries. Anderson, who died in 2008, worked at the university for decades until his retirement in 2003.

The university has received more than 100 complaints since mid-February and has acknowledged that some employees were aware of the allegations against Anderson prior to a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

Weiser, 75, said he has no plans to sue the university and will not refrain from any decisions the Board of Regents may have to make in the Anderson matter.

Weiser was a student at the University of Michigan from 1963 to 1967 and a member of the wrestling team. The former real estate developer and his wife, Eileen, have donated more than $ 100 million to the school.

"It happened a long time ago, but we have to make sure it never happens again," Weiser said of the abuse. "We have to do an investigation to do that, and that is what is happening right now."

He does not believe there is guilt on the part of current campus employees.

"Everyone involved is gone. It was a long time ago, ”Weiser said.

