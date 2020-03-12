University of Colorado Boulder employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the University of Colorado Boulder tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the university announced.

On Wednesday, campus college officials would begin teaching remotely starting Monday and ending in the spring semester in May. However, the campus will not close, which means that canteens, dormitories, recreation centers, and libraries will remain open.

State health officials announced 15 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, including seven people in Eagle County, three in Denver, two in Adams County and one in each of Jefferson, Gunnison and Pitkin counties.

CU said the employee's positive test did not warrant closing the campus.

"Our current understanding is that the employee worked Monday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to noon in limited areas of the Community Center," CU officials said in a press release. "We are taking additional steps to close and disinfect any areas where this employee is confirmed to be present."

CU said the university is working with the Boulder County Public Health Department, which connects with people who have been in contact with the employee and asks them to stay home for 14 days and control their symptoms.

University officials said they are already following public health guidelines regarding further cleanup to prevent further spread of the new highly contagious coronavirus.