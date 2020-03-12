University of California develops its own coronavirus test with results in 24 hours – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The University of California Medical Centers have developed their own coronavirus test, which they say will provide results in 24 hours.

Even with positive coronavirus cases and deaths increasing rapidly across the country, critics say the federal government has not run enough tests amid boundary complaints about who can be tested and how long it takes to get results.

%MINIFYHTML063c14740ebb92cdb6e965c3c52be4ac11% %MINIFYHTML063c14740ebb92cdb6e965c3c52be4ac12%

The University of California says its doctors and researchers at its 10 campuses and five academic medical centers have been at the forefront of fighting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, since reports of its emergence in China.

According to the Sacramento Bee, UC San Francisco, UCLA, and UC San Diego labs now offer COVID-19 internal testing, with UC Davis and Irvine as the following.