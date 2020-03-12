United States delays Huawei's total ban once again until May 15

The United States has once again delayed the date its full ban on doing business with Huawei will take effect, the Commerce Department announced this week. Instead of ending on April 1, the temporary general license, which is what allows companies to continue doing business with Huawei, will now expire after May 15. At the same time, the department is also soliciting public opinion on this temporary license, even if it needs to be further changed or extended.

For those who track, this is technically the fourth extension to the temporary license that the United States government has granted. After initially banning American companies from doing business with Huawei in May over concerns that the Chinese government could use the company to spy on Americans, the Commerce Department quickly issued a three-month temporary license to allow Huawei to continue supporting its telephones and network equipment. He then extended this license for another 90 days in August, November, and then for an additional 45 days in February of this year.

The extension will be more important to rural telecommunications providers, many of whom have become dependent on Huawei's network equipment. The Commerce Department announcement says it expects vendors to be able to use the 45-day extension to "identify alternatives to Huawei for future operations." The United States government also plans to provide a $ 1 billion fund to pay for replacement of the supplier's equipment. Senators approved the bill last month, which must now be signed into law by President Trump.