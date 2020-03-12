Uber to suspend drivers and drivers exposed to coronavirus – BGR

Uber announced that it will temporarily suspend the accounts of drivers and drivers who have been infected with COVID-19 or are at risk of becoming infected.

Uber will provide financial assistance to drivers and dealers who are asked to isolate themselves.

You can visit the Uber coronavirus center on its website for more information.

As COVID-19 infection rates increase worldwide, private companies begin to take the outbreak more seriously. For example, on Wednesday morning, Uber updated its website and sent emails to users to inform them of the steps it is taking to keep people safe. Those measures include the temporary suspension of "the accounts of drivers or confirmed drivers who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19."

This may sound drastic, but think about how quickly an infected driver could cause an outbreak. Being locked in a tight space for an extended period with someone who has contracted COVID-19, and then jumping out of the car to head to a crowded restaurant or bar sounds like the most effective way to spread the virus, so it's no surprise that Uber is doing its best to be part of the solution instead of the problem.

Of course, suspending a driver's account could be catastrophic for someone who depends on that money to pay their bills or support themselves or their family, which is why Uber is providing assistance to those affected:

Any driver or delivery man who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who is asked to individually isolate by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while his account is on hold. We have already helped drivers in some affected areas, and we are working to quickly implement it worldwide.

In addition to suspensions, Uber is also working to ensure drivers and drivers are as safe as possible. Uber admits that supplies are particularly limited at the moment, the company is providing disinfectants to drivers to help them keep their vehicles clean. The distribution of cleaning supplies is prioritized in the cities that need it most. Uber also says that anyone who prefers not to contact an Uber Eats dealer can leave a note in the app telling them to leave food at the door instead of ringing or ringing the bell.

Reuters reports that Uber suspended 240 accounts in Mexico last month from people who may have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19. These figures will increase worldwide in the coming weeks.

If you want to know more about Uber's response to the viral outbreak, be sure to visit the company's all-new page dedicated to virus information. It runs through the steps the company is taking to keep everyone safe and important notes for drivers who want to stay up-to-date on the rules.

