Tyler Gwozdz reportedly died of opioid toxicity, a Page Six report recently revealed. Fans High school You may know him as one of the contestants from last year's season. The reality star, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 29 in January.

The Palm Beach County, Florida medical examiner's office confirmed today on page six that Mr. Gwozdz died of opiates, specifically heroin. The medical examiner's office ruled it an accident. Documents obtained by the media also showed that his girlfriend admitted to her boyfriend that she recently took heroin.

The associate medical examiner's statement said that due to information obtained from his girlfriend, and also "lack of admission specimens to prove his death," it was best to classify it as "Opioid toxicity."

Furthermore, the statement said that there may have been another substance other than heroin at stake, however, due to the circumstances surrounding his death, they had to decide in the manner mentioned above.

As previously reported, authorities responded to a 911 call regarding an overdose at the reality star's home on January 13. About a week later, reports indicated that High school Alum was dead.

Initially released by The Palm Beach Post, the terrifying 911 call featured a woman yelling at her to wake up. The phone call also featured Tyler's girlfriend saying he was searching to see if he could find Narcan, which is commonly used to treat opioid overdoses.

The report from the medical examiner's office indicated that there was a syringe and a "powder substance,quot; in the bathroom vanity. Reports have indicated that Gwozdz had struggled against drug addiction. Tyler left High school suddenly and without explanation after briefly appearing on the show.

Hailing from Florida and earning a graduate degree in psychology, Tyler left the season in 2019 after just three weeks with no explanation from someone close to production. Earlier this week, Harry Hains, the American horror story alum, also passed away from opioids, more specifically, fentanyl poisoning.



