Two suspects arrested after shooting death of man in Denver

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested for the shooting death of a man in Denver.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. Monday near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The suspects in the shooting fled the area in a vehicle. Detained in the case are Richard Marin, 20, and Raylene Chacon, 19, police said.

Marin is a suspect in first-degree murder and Chacon is an accessory to first-degree murder.

"It appears that the suspects and the victim did not know each other and this was a random encounter," police said in a press release. The affidavit of arrest in the case has been sealed.

The identity of the victim will be revealed by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.