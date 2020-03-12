Two suspects arrested after shooting death of man in Denver

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested for the shooting death of a man in Denver.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. Monday near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Richard Marin

The suspects in the shooting fled the area in a vehicle. Detained in the case are Richard Marin, 20, and Raylene Chacon, 19, police said.

Marin is a suspect in first-degree murder and Chacon is an accessory to first-degree murder.

