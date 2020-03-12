Two MLS games postponed as league takes precautions against coronavirus

MLS has announced that upcoming games in Seattle and San Jose have been postponed due to recent government decisions on the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML8d23d2fb4fb93a168d9c03b66edfd6f711% %MINIFYHTML8d23d2fb4fb93a168d9c03b66edfd6f712%

The San Jose Earthquakes game against Sporting KC and the Seattle Sounders' upcoming clash with FC Dallas have been officially postponed, while MLS has announced new precautions after the recent outbreak.

"Following the Santa Clara County legal order prohibiting all gatherings of 1,000 people or more and the Washington state decision to restrict the gatherings of more than 250 people in King County, Major League Soccer parties in San Jose and Seattle are postponed on March 21. The league and its clubs are evaluating options to reschedule games at a later date, "a league statement said.

"MLS clubs and stadium operators have implemented procedures to ensure the safety of fans and communities by increasing cleaning staff, disinfecting high-traffic areas, disinfecting facilities before and after each game, and making the Hand sanitizer is available at all venues.Please bring your own hand sanitizer bottles and encourage fans who feel sick or in vulnerable populations to enjoy the game at home.Clubs will also contact fans before parties and will post posters at the stadium to educate more about daily prevention actions advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC). "

Additionally, the league has restricted access to locker rooms, postponed player appearances, and limited fan experiences during the team warm-up. Players, coaches and team personnel will also be required to fly charter flights for the foreseeable future.

"Providing a safe and healthy environment for our fans, players and everyone at MLS games is our top priority," said MLS. "During this rapidly changing issue, MLS remains in direct contact with relevant government agencies, including CDC and PHAC, and is also coordinating with other sports organizations regarding COVID-19. In addition, each MLS club is in ongoing dialogue with local and regional health authorities.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates at the appropriate time."

The Sounders had announced Wednesday that their next game against FC Dallas had been postponed after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee banned the big meetings.

Inslee stated that the ban extends until March, but the governor said the precaution is "likely,quot; to extend beyond that point.

As a result, the Sounders' March 21 game against FC Dallas has been postponed, while the club's USL team, the Tacoma Defiance, has also seen a delayed game.

"As developments surrounding COVID-19 evolve in our region, Seattle Sounders FC has been working in real time with regional health authorities and government officials to do our part in fighting this public health crisis." the Sounders said in a statement. "Our organization must remain flexible in these efforts, and at this time, that includes responding to Governor Inslee's call to postpone our home game March 21 against FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field."

Throughout this process, Sounders FC has stated that nothing is more important than the public safety and well-being of our fans. With that in mind, we respect the difficult decision that has been made today, and our club will continue to follow the guidelines. established by our public health authorities and government agencies.

"We will maintain our ongoing dialogue with elected leaders, public health officials and Major League Soccer, and as more information becomes available, the club will continue to provide public updates. This includes details on rescheduling the FC Dallas game for a date. later,quot;.

The earthquakes, for their part, made their announcement after the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health mandate banning gatherings of 1,000 or more people until the end of March.

"We are very supportive of the mandate of the County Public Health Department," said Earthquakes Director of Operations Jared Shawlee. "We would like to thank all of our community partners, including the City of San José and Santa Clara County, for their assistance and we also want to thank our fans, players and staff for their patience and understanding throughout this unprecedented process. Hour. We will continue to work with local agencies and league officials and provide updates as they become available. "