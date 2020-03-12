Twitter orders all employees around the world to work from home

All Twitter employees must work from home until further notice to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the company. Announced today. Twitter had already "highly encouraged,quot; employees to do so in an announcement earlier last week, but is now making the directive mandatory worldwide.

Twitter will continue to pay contractors, hourly workers, and suppliers for standard work hours if they cannot perform their tasks at home. The company will also provide reimbursement for home office setup expenses, as well as for parents who may have to pay additional daycare costs.

%MINIFYHTML5866d4791f6b872061482e0fc484bf2c11% %MINIFYHTML5866d4791f6b872061482e0fc484bf2c12%

Tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google, have issued a similar guide for employees in various regions, but Twitter's order for its entire global workforce of 4,900 is one of the strongest amid the pandemic of ongoing coronavirus.