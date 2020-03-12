Twitter makes working from home mandatory – Latest news

Amid the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, Twitter is forcing its nearly 5,000 employees to work from home.

The social media company announced the decision on Wednesday after "strongly encouraging,quot; its employees to work from home earlier this month.

"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our Tweeps, and we also have a responsibility to support our communities, those who are vulnerable, and the healthcare providers who are on the front lines of this pandemic," Jennifer Christie, Vice President, People on Twitter, wrote in a blog post.

"To continue this momentum, we are moving beyond our previous guide to 'strongly encourage work from home' provided on March 2 and we have now informed all employees worldwide that they must work from home, "he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Wednesday that the Covid-19 outbreak was a pandemic.

The virus has spread worldwide, infecting more than 118,000 people and killing more than 4,000.

"We understand this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times," said Christie.

For contractors and hourly workers who cannot fulfill their responsibilities at home, Twitter will continue to pay their labor costs to cover standard work hours, while Twitter's home orientation and / or office-related travel restrictions assigned are current. she added.

While Twitter has taken the "unprecedented step,quot; of making work from home mandatory, several other companies, including Google and Amazon, have encouraged employees in some coronavirus-affected areas to work from home.

