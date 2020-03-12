Twitch star Dr Disrespect for "life changing,quot; money, games and being a villain

%MINIFYHTMLcab8ca5304ff0a76cf8333b3d336f53911% %MINIFYHTMLcab8ca5304ff0a76cf8333b3d336f53912%

Violence becomes him. Lurking through the wild grass and brutal concrete desert of Tarkov, he is unrelenting, the unstoppable force you have always secretly wanted to see collide with an object he claims to be immovable. He sees an enemy without realizing it. He growls. The glances instinctively appear. In the pause before the man falls, you can see the Doc smile and his mouse move.

If you've ever seen an action movie, you already know Dr. Disrespectful (no point because, if what I heard is correct, the medical profession doesn't like outsiders stealing its worth). Army boots. A jet black mullet wig and a tinted mustache. Mirrored sunglasses. A villain who is as familiar as he is threatening. U.S to know the. We know what you want. And that's why he's probably the most important person in the vast universe of Internet streaming: Doc is the future of live entertainment.

%MINIFYHTMLcab8ca5304ff0a76cf8333b3d336f53913% %MINIFYHTMLcab8ca5304ff0a76cf8333b3d336f53914%

Doc is currently housed in a nondescript building in Glendale, California. Over the course of two days, a helicopter cockpit has taken shape amidst a very large soundstage, a set of buttons and dials from the 1980s, and a generous amount of black paint. It's all because Doc is here to shoot an advertising video for his latest ad: He's re-signed with Twitch for an exclusive two-year contract, for a lot of money.

%MINIFYHTMLcab8ca5304ff0a76cf8333b3d336f53915% %MINIFYHTMLcab8ca5304ff0a76cf8333b3d336f53916%

The precise figures have not been disclosed. Here is what he has to say about it: "Let's say, when I started broadcasting, was it something that unfathomable? If it were, you're dreaming very, very big. For me, it's quite shocking and obviously life-changing, it's rewarding. "

When he takes off the mullet wig, the man underneath has fashionably cut his salt and pepper hair. This is Herschel "Guy,quot; Beahm who is 6 feet 8 inches taller than a 2017 Toyota Sienna. Or a pony. Like Dr. Disrespect, Beahm is somehow even taller, although that could just be the army boots.

You could sum up Doc's appeal with one of his phrases: "Violence! Speed! Momentum!" Contraction, on the other hand, is more difficult to explain. It is a platform that allows anyone to transmit themselves by doing almost anything that is within the company's terms of service, that is, if you are following all applicable local laws, you are probably fine. (Although nudity, even if it is partial, is frowned upon by the powers that be.)

But if you log into Twitch right now, what you will see mostly are people playing video games. View counts vary, but the basic visual format is more or less the same – the game takes up most of the screen. And then, in a discreet corner, you can see the transmitter, live, from wherever they are broadcasting. Most of the people are playing themselves.

Beahm, on the other hand, is playing Doctor, which means that there is a real distance between the mustache and the man behind him. Like the character, his broadcasts combine a mix of exaggerated CG graphics, reproduced on a series of green screens in his home; They show a cyberpunk-and nightmare landscape, all black, gray, and red, where Doc seems to live. There's a sinister sports stadium with a locker room where Doc hangs out; Sometimes he seems to be driving a 1990 Lamborghini Diablo VT, although he never goes anywhere, not really. The landscape is completely devoid of other people, and it is always at night. It looks like the identification of a teenager.

Dr Disrespect is the villain who could finally win

And as a character, Doc is purely id. It is based on bad guys, one bad guy more than any other: Fender Tremolo, the arch villain from 1989. Cyborg. Fender leads a gang of pirates; He is torn but not out, with dreadlocks and intense blue eyes peeking out from behind his dark glasses. He has authority, and uses it to literally crucify Jean-Claude van Damme. "It was like a post-apocalyptic world and he is the one who dominated this world. There was something about it," says Beahm.

In the end, Fender dies impaled on a meat hook. "I always wanted a movie where the bad guy came out on top. It would shock the world." Dr. Disrespect is the villain who could finally win.

In the past four years, Doc has climbed through the Twitch charts to become one of the platform's biggest streamers. It performs in front of a live audience of more than 20,000 people during any of its regular streams, which is good enough to make it the 10th most-watched channel on Twitch, according to Twitchmetrics, a site-wide stats tracker. He has amassed nearly 4 million followers there since joining the site about four years ago, and his broadcasts have led to a television development deal with Skybound.

That leaves Beahm and Steven "Stev,quot; Lawson, Beahm's manager and business development executive at Boom.tv, dreaming of the character's potential. "I think the brand will become the Batman of future generations in 10, 15, 20," says Lawson. "Now I don't know how long it will take to get there, but that's where I see the brand going."

The rise of the Doc, however, could not have taken place without online transmission. It has a long history with Twitch; joined as a viewer when Justin.TV was called to watch Call of Duty professionals shoot down. (The name change occurred in February 2014). Historically, Twitch has been the best place for people to stream live playing video games: "twitch,quot;, which refers to the term "twitch game," which is a game that tests a player's reaction time – and their lives. too. In the beginning, Justin.TV was a place where the founder, Justin Kan, was broadcast live almost every minute of every day. At the time of its nearly $ 1 billion acquisition by Amazon in August 2014, Twitch had focused entirely on capturing the nascent live streaming market.

Of course, Twitch isn't the only live streaming platform, and lately, it's been featuring some real competition. There is Mixer, a streaming service that Microsoft acquired in 2016 when it was called Beam. There's Facebook, which has started to lose weight on Facebook Gaming; Fox has endorsed another competitor called caffeine. DLive is a blockchain-based platform that still doesn't make sense, like a business, a value proposition for creators, or a place for the public, that seems to go after the segment of audiences who like hodl. And then there's the real elephant in the room: YouTube Gaming, which already gets most of the content streamed live from the creators as VODs are uploaded to those creators' channels.

The demand for streamers has naturally skyrocketed, sparking a war for talent. And Microsoft fired the first shot.

Microsoft fired the first shot

In August 2019, Tyler "Ninja,quot; Blevins, the world's most famous player, announced that he would broadcast exclusively on Mixer, reportedly for between $ 20 and $ 30 million. Felix "PewDiePie,quot; Kjellberg, the world's most famous YouTuber with 103 million subscribers, signed an exclusive deal with DLive in April 2019. YouTube Gaming stole Jack "CourageJD,quot; Dunlop from Twitch in early November, and Facebook Gaming picked up on Jeremy "Toast in Disguise,quot; Wang at the end of the month.

Streamers are valuable because they do everything that people want to consume on one platform. That means betting is existential for platforms. Twitch's default partner contract has an exclusivity clause, but when those contracts expire, anything goes. Many of Twitch's biggest names have literally gone for greener pastures. In addition to Ninja, Cory "KingGothalion,quot; Michael, Michael "Shroud,quot; Grzesiek, and Soleil "Ewok,quot; Wheeler also left after being offered extravagant sums of money.

In January, reporting on Kotaku broke some of the secrecy surrounding these deals. For Blevins, Twitch offered $ 15 million for a three-year commitment; Mixer and Facebook, on the other hand, made around $ 20 million per year. Grzesiek's deal was worth less than Blevins', but it was still worth tens of millions. In response, Twitch has re-signed its own streamers, including Doc. Imane "Pokimane,quot; Anys, one of the most popular variety streamers on the entire site, re-signed with the platform for $ 4.5 million. He also kept Ben "DrLupo,quot; Lupo, Timothy "TimTheTatman,quot; Betar, and Saqib "Lirik,quot; Zahid, all big names who draw huge audience numbers every time they are live.

Sometimes it seems that anyone who has amassed followers can come to the negotiating table and then win – or at least collect. That brings us to Beahm: If Dr. Disrespect didn't re-sign with Twitch, it would have been a real sign of the company's vulnerability.

If Dr. Disrespect did not re-sign with Twitch, it would have been a real sign of the company's vulnerability

Beahm is important to Twitch because he is important to millions of people around the world, and that makes his decisions worth millions of dollars. Twitch is also important to Beahm. "It is the platform of my choice simply because it is integrated," he says. Beahm contacted an association relatively early, in February 2016, just under a year after its first broadcast on Twitch, which was in May of the previous year. He cites it as a sign of mutual respect. "They just saw the potential for this guy," he says, which means his energetic alter ego. "Because, again, he's such a different kind of streamer. He's unique, he's over the top, and he can feel like he can be a bit threatening or dangerous, in terms of an investment."

It is true; the character feels dangerous, even if that danger is primarily for the brand's dollar flow on the platform. Last year Doc was banned from Twitch for two weeks and had his E3 pass revoked after venturing into a bathroom while living on Twitch. While he was live, it didn't even cross his mind that broadcasting live from a bathroom was wrong; Now Beahm says she understands why what she did was wrong, even if she didn't intend to do anything wrong. "If my son was there, I wouldn't want it to be filmed by this guy and his camera crew, and it actually goes off, it's a live broadcast." It could have been much worse. "It could have been. He was also solidly on the mark for the disrespectful person; transgressing is something fans of the character like. And it's his feelings that drive the character.

His fans send Doc donations on Twitch with attached notes; Some tell him that it has helped with his depression, anxiety and PTSD, he says. "I think they see a lot of confidence in him. I think they feel empowered by it, ”says Beahm. "There's something there where they see this guy and he's so arrogant, so trusting, so over the top, but he can still relate to you." Streams are a safe space. However, the reality that the Doctor character means a lot to many people seems to surprise Beahm. "It's hard to assess that, because I'm sitting in my room alone … screaming."

Doc fans include two of the actors on set, Mike Ferguson, whose card calls him a "hired asshole," and Will Mann. Ferguson, a gray and tattooed gray beard, plays the "Experienced PILOT (50)"; Mann, with a fresh and serphic face, is his "CO-PILOT with starry eyes (30 years old)".

After lunch, Ferguson goes out for a cigarette before drinking. This isn't the first time he's worked with Doc: In a commercial for G-Fuel, an energy drink that sponsors a lot of streamers, he loses a wrestling match for disrespect. Her children are also fans of the character Doc. Ferguson about Dr. Disrespect: "He's the damn man. He doesn't give a shit. You know what I'm talking about? He literally doesn't give a shit."

Mann loves Twitch because he grew up watching his brother and friends play video games and finds the game comforting. The 26-year-old is also a fan of disrespect. "I guess it provides a little more escapism for Twitch, because a lot of times you're just seeing a real guy play a game, which is great," he says. "But you go in there and it's like, oh, there's this character, obviously he's like a character." But you can see him for about five hours doing his thing and somehow invested in it. "

On set, everything has been built around Dr. Disrespect. Lena Lollis, the redhead costume designer, has purchased each piece of Doc's costume individually, apart from the custom wig, sunglasses, and headphones, which Doc has generously provided. However, the hardest thing to find was a copy of Doc's red bulletproof vest. As Lollis points out, red is not a popular color because you generally don't want the enemy to see your camouflage or armor.

The doctor does his own stunts

Once Doc has left his hair and makeup on, he heads to the part of the cavernous study where he has been armed with a harness. (The Doc does his own stunts). It's floating on a blanket-covered pad in a fake wingsuit that Lollis crafted from neoprene, black with red stretch details. He looks relaxed; It looks like you've done this before. Tim Hendrix has ordered the cinematographer for the shoot, Powell Robinson, to take a close-up of Doc's grumpy face after punching a hole in the roof of the helicopter and then jumped as it soars through the night sky.

Hendrix got the job because he received an unexpected email from a creative consultant on Twitch in mid-December. "I came in knowing very little about the Doctor or Twitch," he says. As Hendrix describes it, Doc's idea was quite creatively complete: The character would jump out of a helicopter and fly to a purple city, so his task was to discover the execution.

It seemed like an interesting challenge to Hendrix, whose background is mostly in music videos. (He's most famous for directing the music video to Panic! On The Disco & # 39; s "Don & # 39; t Threaten Me With A Good Time," which features an interesting take on the porn tentacle.) Directing music videos and directing an advertising video for a streamer are similar because it's about taking artists who are known amounts and showing them in a new light.

However, there is a crucial difference: Twitch pays better. "It's very different from music videos in that this will really allow me to eat," says Hendrix. A person in the room points out that Brendon Urie, the lead singer of Panic! On The Disco, it also broadcasts on Twitch. "Oh," says Hendrix. "Maybe one day he will also pay me a living wage."

The next day, Beahm plays the character of Dr. Disrespect in 90-second snippets, over and over, because Hendrix wants coverage but also because it's hard to do everything right. Looking at him on the monitors behind the helicopter cabin, the character feels undiluted. I can see why his manager compares him to Batman: It could be that the true essence of the character is intended for the big screen, not for many small ones.

Guy Beahm, the man behind the mullet and mustache, is 37 years old, and his first two loves are sports and video games. His grandfather gave him his first computer when he was in second or third grade. At that time, his favorite game was Asteroids, which changed after her grandfather bought her an NES. I was online at a young age, an only child searching for cheat codes on prodigy when she wasn't dating her parents and friends. Beahm went to college because he wanted to play basketball, and the team he played with at Cal Poly Pomona was good. (Education, he says, was secondary, though he studied business and marketing.) After college, he took some random jobs because he wasn't sure what he wanted to do. He was a temporary administrative assistant at Stanford, a sales representative for a Texas firm, and a mortgage consultant, all in quick succession after graduation.

Dr. Disrespect was born during that time as a disembodied voice in Halo 2 Lobbies and in its proximity chat. Even then, it was clear that he had touched something special; Other players wanted to be on his team, after witnessing him go through his enemies and roast them when they died.

Aggression radiates behind her mirrored sunglasses.

In his first video, released a full decade ago, Doc's first words, spoken directly to the camera, show unpolished disrespect, though the character is familiar: "People have to understand … you have to attack. Attack. Attack. But don't mistake it. Certain people you don't attack. You run away from. "Aggression radiates from behind his mirrored sunglasses. Video cuts him off playing Call of Duty.

YouTube videos continued and subscriptions started coming. At first, it was one or two videos a month; Beahm's real goal was to get into game development. Eventually, he found a role as a community manager at Sledgehammer Games, a studio that had just finished developing. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, and from there, he became a multiplayer level designer in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

After the game's release in 2014, Beahm started working on the next Call of Duty game – and then I had a moment of clarity. From there, as he saw it, the future was quite planned: he would go from associate level designer to level designer to higher level designer. It was a race, of course, but he wasn't so sure he wanted to continue. “I saw the path in the next five, 10, 15 years. I just thought, I don't know if this is so. I decided I like it, you know what? Let me look away. Beahm quit and looked for other jobs in the industry. Eventually, he managed to get an offer from another great game developer.

You can hardly ever quit your daily job

It was then that his current business partner, Sumit Gupta, came to him with an offer to work at his startup, Boom.tv, where he was developing a new streaming technology based on virtual reality. But it wouldn't be a desk job; Beahm would be helping Gupta discover the streaming landscape, starting with setting it up to stream on Twitch. And then Gupta said, "Hey, what do you think about reviving your old Doctor character?"

He was in his 30s; He was no longer a child. He was choosing between another Triple-A job and a still unknown boost, and the week Gupta gave him to decide was over. I've already offered this. Either you are on board or notBeahm remembered him saying. "And it's like, fuck good."

The gambit worked, and fans started coming in, which is the hardest part of doing anything on the Internet; That goes double for Twitch. Finding an audience there is a mysterious business, perhaps more so than anywhere else online. Part of that is because you have to transmit the strength and depth of your personality to other people, to live, and part is because it is extremely difficult to make people worry about what you are doing until you are far enough away that It doesn't matter. You have to bet on yourself, over and over and over again. And even then, it might not work. You can hardly ever quit your daily job.

Reflecting on what she has accomplished so far, Beahm says she feels she is getting closer to what she wants to do. "The pistons move. The impulse is … you can feel it, true, but we haven't arrived yet, "he says.

The problem with being a villain is that the hero always wins. You see, after Doc drills a hole in the roof of the helicopter and jumps through the glass while the pilots laugh at themselves, the helicopter is supposed to crash.

There's a barely repressed rage in him, like he's waiting to attack or be hit

A few weeks after Doc left the soundstage, Kobe Bryant flew with his daughter to his youth basketball academy in a helicopter that never reached its destination. The day after the tragedy, I got a call from Doc's publicist: The ad goes ahead, but his original video will never see the light of day. (Eventually, a modified version is released, months later, with a "military-grade spaceship.") No one wants to bring out a real death.

This makes sense. Beahm is also a father. And while disrespect is what he's famous for, Beahm's alter ego exists to allow him to do things he can't do himself. "Personally, there is no way I can sit here like Guy Beahm, and sit in front of a camera and broadcast," he says. "It's not that I can't do it; I'm not interested." When he's out of place, Beahm is a little restless, and his voice is a little bit higher. The Doctor, on the other hand, is not concerned; he is almost unnaturally still, except when he is showing his teeth. There is barely repressed rage in him, as if he was waiting to attack or be hit.

In its broadcast that day, the day after Kobe Bryant's death, it was the first time that I didn't know who was on camera, whether the man speaking on the broadcast was Guy Beahm or Dr. Disrespect. He addresses the situation with his advertising video indirectly, while playing nothing at all: "I don't even know if that video will ever come out simply because of the content that is involved." But that tripped me, man, "he says, although it's clear that the video's final fate isn't what bothers him." I'm kind of pissed off today. I'm upset. I'm sad and I'm getting mad. "

Donations keep flowing, all $ 8.24 in honor of the numbers Bryant used while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he reads almost all of them – these are people who are gone, loved ones and celebrities alike. Doc's broadcast that day is a collective duel site. Finally he starts Escape from Tarkov. On screen, his boots creak as he goes out into the wild nature on the map. And then her figure stops when she starts acting.