Turkey says Idlib ceasefire details were largely agreed with Russia | Russia news

Turkish and Russian officials have largely agreed on the details of a cease-fire deal in Syria's war-torn Idlib province, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday, the third day of talks between Both countries.

Last week, NATO members Turkey and Russia, the two countries supporting the opposing sides in the Syrian war, agreed to the ceasefire to stop an escalation of violence in Idlib that has displaced nearly a million people. and brought the two countries closer to a direct confrontation.

Under the agreement, Turkish and Russian forces will conduct joint patrols along the M4 strategic highway linking eastern and western Syria, and establish a security corridor on each side.

A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara this week to discuss the details of the deal.

The corridor extends 6 km (3.7 miles) north and 6 km south of the M4, effectively advancing Russia's presence further north in Idlib.

Russia supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey supports opposition factions that have fought against him for almost nine years.

"To a large extent, we have reached an agreement. At the moment, the attacks have stopped, the ceasefire remains," Akar said in his office. "Joint patrols will begin along M4 on March 15. Our colleagues are discussing the details of that."

A senior Turkish official told Reuters news agency that concrete results of the discussions in Ankara were expected. Turkey was prepared to retaliate against violations by the Syrian government, he added.

"The fact that we are moving in line with the agreements brings hope for the future. We are moving forward," said the official, on condition of anonymity.

Fragile ceasefire

On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would not shy away from even stronger military action in Idlib if the ceasefire breaks down.

Akar also said on Thursday that all Turkish forces remained at their positions in Idlib.

The latest Russian-backed offensive in Idlib by al-Assad's forces sparked what the United Nations says may be the worst humanitarian crisis to date in a war that has expelled millions from their homes and killed hundreds of thousands.

Russia had repeatedly downplayed any conversation about a refugee crisis and accused Turkey of violating international law by sending troops and equipment to Idlib since early last month.

Around 60 Turkish troops have been killed at the time.