Trump's travel ban leaves Americans in Europe struggling to get home

Across Europe on Thursday, Americans were quick to make sense of Washington's conflicting messages about whether and when they would be allowed to return to the United States.

They woke up to the news that President Trump had announced a 30-day suspension of most trips from Europe in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," Trump said. Travel restrictions would start at midnight on Friday, he added.

[To update: Chaos in Europe and anger over the travel ban in the United States to curb the coronavirus.]

Alex Sarnow of San Diego was one of many Americans alerted by family members first thing in the morning. "My phone started ringing and ringing at 3 a.m.," said Sarnow, who was on vacation with his wife in Malta.