Trump's travel ban leaves Americans in Europe struggling to get home

Across Europe on Thursday, Americans were quick to make sense of Washington's conflicting messages about whether and when they would be allowed to return to the United States.
They woke up to the news that President Trump had announced a 30-day suspension of most trips from Europe in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," Trump said. Travel restrictions would start at midnight on Friday, he added.
Alex Sarnow of San Diego was one of many Americans alerted by family members first thing in the morning. "My phone started ringing and ringing at 3 a.m.," said Sarnow, who was on vacation with his wife in Malta.
"The whole world changed for me in the middle of the night," said Ivan Lingvay of Orlando, Florida, who woke up in Prague with similar alerts.
But as clouded-eyed Americans began to discover what it would take to get home quickly, a new and contradictory series of texts began to appear: The Department of Homeland Security released a statement that seemed to say that American citizens and Permanent legal residents and their families were exempt from the restrictions.
Seeking clarity to figure out how to meet a deadline that may or may not be real was irritating, many said. A main issue was that it was not clear who could definitely interpret the restrictions.
Should they be in the United States before midnight or on a flight before midnight? Did the Department of Homeland Security's declaration override the president? Couldn't the president cancel the agency in a tweet? What was the meaning of vague language indicating that American citizens could be routed to certain airports for better evaluation?
"I’I'd like to know what airports those are, "said Matthias Suuck, a Colorado Springs resident who was on vacation in Münster, Germany with his 7-year-old daughter.
Toms River, N.J.'s David Barreres was visiting Spain with his wife. He said he had called his travel agent, the airline, and the US embassy. But he couldn't get anyone to offer clarity.
"So here we are stressed at 4 a.m. Spanish time, not knowing if we will be stuck here for a month, and our children are home in the United States with their grandmother," he said. On Thursday morning, he went to the United States Consulate in Valencia looking for answers, only to be told that the employees there had also been surprised.
The only clarity he got there was that American citizens would be able to return, although it was not clear when or how. "It is not very reassuring," he said.
Those who called the airlines to expedite their departure or rushed to the airport found that the flight operators were overwhelmed.
"It is total chaos," said Suuck. "The airlines have zero time to prepare and have almost no real information."
After doing some research, he decided to stick with his original game for next week.
Some business travelers were faced with logistical puzzles that could improve the cost of the pandemic in operations.
Piet Holten, president of The Pactics Group, which produces microfiber products, said he was already on his way from Asia to Amsterdam through Dubai when he learned of the restrictions. He was supposed to fly to Seattle from Amsterdam on Tuesday, but decided he would try to fly directly from Dubai, avoiding Europe altogether. You are not a U.S. citizen, which means you would not otherwise be able to attend your meetings in the United States.
Fearful of being separated from family, being fired from their jobs, or running out of money, some American travelers rushed to buy new tickets.
Brian Kim had already booked a flight back to New York for Friday night, but he bought a new ticket thinking that the restrictions went into effect Thursday night or Friday morning.
Parker Lunn from Orlando also chose the prudent route. He said he had a flight from Budapest scheduled for Monday and that, as a recent college graduate, putting an additional $ 1,500 on his credit card didn't feel quite right. But he also planned to move to Seattle to start a new job in early April, and he wasn't sure if the offer would hold up if he was stuck in Europe for a month.
"Even if we are technically allowed to return, I assumed that flights to the country would be very difficult to obtain," he said. "I wanted to go back before something worse happened."
Tiffany May and Alexandra Stevenson contributed reporting.