President Donald Trump has suspended all travel from Europe to the United States as the coronavirus continues to spread.

"Today's smart action will prevent the virus from spreading tomorrow," Trump said. "We are organizing the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people. This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history."

The coronavirus has caused the fall of the stock markets. The price of oil has plummeted and companies face record losses.

"This is not a financial crisis," said Trump, trying to reassure citizens. "This is only a temporary moment that we will overcome as a nation and a world."

He continued, "We have seen dramatically fewer cases of the virus in the United States than are now present in Europe. The European Union did not take the same precautions and restricted travel from China and other critical points. As a result, a large number of new groups in the United States were sown by travelers from Europe. "