Trump restricts travel from Europe to the US UU. For 30 days

WASHINGTON (AP) – By taking dramatic steps, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is drastically restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the US. UU. And it is moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is rocking global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.

%MINIFYHTML3d55a31996797d3038bfc36165e644eb11% %MINIFYHTML3d55a31996797d3038bfc36165e644eb12%

Trump, in a rare Oval Office address to the nation, said the month-long travel restriction would start late Friday at midnight. After days of downplaying the coronavirus threat, he blamed Europe for failing to act fast enough to tackle the "foreign virus,quot; and claimed that groups of Americans were "sown,quot; by European travelers.

"We made a life-saving movement with early action on China," Trump said. "Now we must take the same action with Europe."

Trump said the restrictions will not apply to the United Kingdom, and that there will be exemptions for "Americans who have undergone appropriate evaluations." He said the United States would monitor the situation to determine if the trip could be reopened earlier.

Trump spoke after days of confusion in Washington and amid growing calls to the president to demonstrate greater leadership. Sometimes, however, his comments contributed to the uncertainty.

While Trump said that all European travel would be discontinued, Homeland Security officials later clarified that the new travel restrictions will apply only to the majority of foreign citizens who have been in the "Schengen Area,quot; at any time for 14 days before your scheduled arrival in the United States. The area includes France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Austria, Belgium and others, and the White House said the area has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 outside of mainland China.

The restrictions do not apply to lawful permanent residents, the immediate family of US citizens, or others "identified in the proclamation,quot; signed by Trump.

And Trump spoke ill when he said the bans "would not only apply to the enormous amount of trade and cargo, but to other things." The official proclamation released after Trump spoke made it clear that it applies to people, not goods and cargo.

The leadership of the Oval Office represented an abrupt change in tone for a president who has tried to minimize the severity of the virus outbreak. Many Americans shared a similar mindset in the past few weeks, but the grueling events on Wednesday changed the mood: communities canceled public events across the country, universities moved to cancel classes in person, and families grappled with the impact of disruptions in public schools. The number of confirmed cases of the infection exceeded 1,000 in the US UU. And the World Health Organization declared that the global crisis is now a pandemic.

Even when Trump spoke from behind the resolute desk, the ferocious rewriting of the pandemic of American everyday life continued. The National Basketball Association suspended his season, and Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for COVID-19. The first confirmed case on Capitol Hill was reported by a member of the legislative staff.

After Trump spoke, the White House canceled a trip planned by the president to Nevada and Colorado this week, "as a precaution." Trump's re-election campaign also postponed an event planned for March 19 in Milwaukee to be presented with the president.

After a week of mixed messages and false starts, and when government officials warned in increasingly urgent terms that the outbreak in the United States will only get worse, Washington suddenly seemed ready to act.

Congress released a multi-million dollar aid package on Wednesday that the House was expected to vote on Thursday.

"I can say that we will see more cases, and things will get worse than they are now," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. . He said the virus is "10 times more deadly than seasonal flu."

S,amp;P 500 futures went from a loss of about 0.4% before Trump spoke of a 1.5% decline later. The drop in the futures market followed a sharp 4.9% drop in regular trading on Wednesday. Wall Street investors are increasingly concerned that the Trump administration and other governments may not be doing enough to prevent the virus outbreak from causing significant harm to the global economy.

Following Trump's speech, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced a series of moves, including restrictions for 60 days on the travel of service members, Defense Department civilians and their families to, from and through the Four counties currently designated by the Centers for Disease Control as the highest risk COVID-19 Counties: China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy.

In his remarks, Trump focused more on the threat that travel will continue to cause illness when, in fact, in some parts of the country there is already a "community spread," meaning that people who do not have a known exposure to travel. they are getting infected.

He left evidence unaddressed, the delay that is hampering efforts to find out how many Americans are already infected. And while he warned the elderly to avoid risky crowds, he advised nursing homes to suspend visits and told sick people to stay home from work, he did not address one of the biggest concerns: whether hospitals are equipped to care for the sick or they will be overwhelmed.

Georgetown University public health expert Lawrence Gostin tweeted in response to Trump's speech: "Most of Europe is as safe as the United States," and COVID-19 "is already here; the germs do not respect the borders ".

Trump said he was also ordering agencies to provide unspecified financial relief for "workers who are sick, quarantined, or caring for others due to the coronavirus," and asked Congress to take steps to extend it. White House aides declined to provide details about Trump's announcement.

Trump said the United States will defer tax payments for some individual and business taxpayers for three months to lessen the impacts of the virus outbreak. He said the Small Business Administration will also make low-interest loans to businesses to help them weather the storm.

"This is not a financial crisis," he said. "This is a temporary moment that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world."

Trump also reiterated his call for Congress to pass a cut to the federal payroll tax to stimulate the economy, although that idea has been rejected by many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. He remained silent on his previous calls to assist industries affected by the pandemic, such as airlines and cruise ships.

On Capitol Hill, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi unveiled a financial assistance plan that was garnering bipartisan backing. At the heart of the package are free nationwide coronavirus testing and emergency funds to reimburse lost paychecks for those quarantined, losing jobs, or losing jobs in the midst of the outbreak.

The bill would create a new federal emergency sick leave benefit for people with the virus or the care of a coronavirus victim. It would provide two-thirds of an employee's monthly income for up to three months.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, whom Trump turned to for negotiations with Pelosi, urged Congress to "pass the legislation quickly."

The administration had put forward various other strategies, including the rare idea of ​​declaring a national disaster that could unblock funding streams, according to an unauthorized person to discuss planning and grant anonymity. But Trump ultimately chose not to take that step on Wednesday.

Trump, 73, is considered at higher risk because of his age and has repeatedly rejected the advice of public health experts, who have advised the public to stop shaking hands and practice social distancing. But that did not stop him from calling his fellow citizens to help combat the spread of the virus. “For all Americans, it is essential that everyone take extra precautions and practice good hygiene. Each of us has a role to play in defeating this virus, ”he said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

The Congressional Assistant Physician told staff there could be 70 to 100 million cases of coronavirus in the US. UU. That is on par with other estimates. A Harvard official has estimated that between 20% and 60% of adults will contract the virus, noting that it is "a fairly wide range."

In Washington, tourists still made it to the US Capitol. But an unauthorized official to discuss the situation and speak on condition of anonymity confirmed that tours would soon be closed.

___

Associated Press writers Lauran Neergaard, Martin Crutsinger, Laurie Kellman and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Receive email alerts from Boston.com: