Trump, Pence will not be tested after meeting with an infected Brazilian official

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will not be screened for coronavirus after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus just days after participating in meetings with him in Florida, the White House said Thursday.

Fabio Wajngarten, one of Brazil's top communications advisers to President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive in the days after escorting him to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and posing for a photo with President and Vice President Mike Pence. In the photo, which he posted on social media, Wajngarten stands shoulder to shoulder with Trump, who is grabbing a brown "Make Brazil Great Again,quot; baseball cap.

A video of the event also showed Wajngarten standing directly behind Trump and Bolsonaro as they spoke to a crowd.

After his meeting with the Brazilian delegation, Trump organized a dinner for Bolsonaro and his assistants. But Pence did not stay for dinner, an assistant said, and had received no guidance from his doctor that he needed to be examined or quarantined.

Wajngarten also stopped at the birthday party for Kimberly Guilfoyle, an adviser to Trump's re-election campaign and the girlfriend of his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., a campaign aide said. President Trump also attended the party.

But White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham downplayed Trump's level of exposure. "Both the president and vice president had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and does not require a positive test at this time," Grisham said in a statement Thursday.

He also indicated that neither Trump nor Pence intended to quarantine as a precautionary measure. "There are currently no guidelines for evaluating symptom-free patients, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should be quarantined," Grisham said. "The exposures of the case are being evaluated, which will dictate the next steps."

While the White House has indicated that its bar for evaluating the commander-in-chief is high, Dr. Judith N. Wasserheit, a professor of global health and medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle, recommended otherwise. "Due to the critical roles that the president and vice president play, it would be prudent to have a low threshold for testing regardless of the state of symptoms," he said.

Dr. Thomas File, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said that anyone who is within 5 feet of an infected person for five minutes or more had possible exposure to the virus. The recommendation for someone who was exposed would be "stay home and monitor themselves,quot; for 14 days, File said. "If they develop symptoms, they would be examined."

Unlike Trump and Pence, Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced Thursday that he was in quarantine after possible contact with Wajngarten.

Trump also chose not to be tested for the coronavirus last week after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference, where an aide infected with the virus mingled with lawmakers. Four members of Congress, including Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who traveled with Trump on Air Force One last week, announced that they were in quarantine, citing much caution after coming in contact with the infected person at the conference.

Trump, however, did not choose to take any precautionary measure. "He has not had prolonged close contact with any confirmed confirmed Covid-19 patient, nor does he have any symptoms," Grisham said this week. "President Trump remains in excellent health, and his doctor will continue to monitor him closely."

In an interview with "Fox & Friends,quot; this week, Grisham dismissed the coronavirus as "something that is like the flu,quot; and said that when it came to his own exposure, Trump "was not concerned about this,quot; because "he uses hand sanitizer all the time ".

Still, some experts warned that the risk was high. "Any public figure, including the president, who really doesn't want to get infected has to understand: They can no longer be in the public domain with person-to-person contact like this and not get infected," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University. from Minnesota. "This virus will penetrate our population."

In the past, presidents decided to take personal precautions as an example to the public. In 1976, when President Gerald Ford embarked on an ambitious crash program to vaccinate tens of millions of Americans against what was thought to be a dangerous new strain of influenza, he was photographed receiving the vaccine at the White House as part of a public awareness campaign. .

In 2002, President George W. Bush was vaccinated against smallpox after US troops and civilian and emergency health personnel were ordered to be vaccinated before the invasion of Iraq for fear that the country's leader, Saddam Hussein, have biological weapons.

Administration officials have said they would consider starting a public relations campaign around the tests if necessary. But they noted that the White House did not recommend mass testing across the country, but focused on older Americans with underlying health conditions.

They said the Trump or Pence photos being tested would be inconsistent with a message that people should follow their doctors' recommendations and that healthy Americans are likely to stay healthy.

