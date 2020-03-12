Trump announces delay in tax deadline for those imagined due to coronavirus outbreak

# Roommates, the massive hysteria surrounding the coronavirus outbreak has people around the world in a frenzy about how to navigate life in the midst of this new normal. One of the most normal things to do at this time of year is to file income taxes, but Trump recently announced that the IRS tax deadline will be delayed for people affected by the virus.

@USAToday reports that some taxpayers, specifically those who have been most affected by the coronavirus, will not have to file their taxes before April 15th deadline as part of the Trump administration's efforts to lessen the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus. In his recent speech to the nation earlier this week, Trump stated, "I am going to instruct the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain negatively affected individuals and businesses."

Although Trump did not specify exactly who would receive the tax return extension or how long it would be in effect, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the House Appropriations Committee that any extension would help "small and medium-sized businesses and individuals workers "Strongly affected by the generalized virus. He also added that the extension could generate billions in the economy by giving businesses and individuals more cash available.

According to the Trump administration, the extension of the tax filing does not require any approval from Congress and Trump said he is using his "emergency authority,quot; in the situation.

Meanwhile, House Democrats previously reported to the IRS that they are very concerned that Americans may need more time to file their taxes because IRS officials and tax preparers may not be as available to help due to the outbreak. of coronavirus becoming more widespread.

This tax notice is the latest move in response to the virus that the World Health Organization has officially declared a global pandemic.

