Trudeau in self-isolation after his wife shows flu-like symptoms | Canada News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced Thursday that he is in personal isolation along with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, after she began showing flu-like symptoms upon returning from a trip to the UK.

In a statement, Trudeau's office said Sophie Gregoire Trudeau began exhibiting symptoms, including a low-grade fever, on Wednesday night after returning from an engagement in London.

"She immediately sought medical advice and is being screened for the COVID-19 virus," the statement said. "He is isolating himself at home pending the test results, and his symptoms have decreased since then.

"The doctor's advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while controlling himself, since he himself has no symptoms," he continued. "However, as a precaution, the Prime Minister is choosing to isolate himself and work from home until receiving Sophie's results."

The meeting that Trudeau had planned with provincial and territorial prime ministers will be postponed, the office added, citing developments in the coronavirus situation in Canada.

Canada has seen more than 100 cases of the new coronavirus, 42 in Ontario, 46 ​​in British Columbia, eight in Quebec, and 19 in Alberta.

According to the WHO, more than 4,600 people died and more than 126,000 became infected worldwide. About 68,000 victims have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the virus.